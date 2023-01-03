Razer capitalizes on big-screen gaming laptop trend with Blade 18 CES 2023 teaser

What you need to know

Razer is joining rivals Alienware and Acer in launching updated gaming laptops with big displays.

The company teased that it will announce a Razer Blade 18 with an 18-inch screen, the largest ever for the company's lineup of gaming laptops.

Other features include new Intel 13th Gen mobile processors as well as Nvidia RTX 4000 series discrete graphics. The company did not disclose any additional details about the laptop.

In addition the Razer Blade 18, Razer also teased a 16-inch Razer Blade 16 model.

Big-screen gaming laptops are all the rage at CES 2023. After Dell announced its latest Alienware gaming notebook with a massive 18-inch display, Razer is teasing its own Blade 18, setting up the stage for large-format gaming laptops to be the trend for this year.

In addition to the Razer Blade 18, Razer also teased a Razer Blade 16, which will come with a 16-inch display. It's unclear if the new models will replace the Razer Blade 17 and Razer Blade 15, or if these larger displays will slot in alongside Razer's existing notebooks, giving gamers more variety and choice on screen sizes and resolutions.

While details are still scarce right now, we can expect that both new Blade 16 and Blade 18 models will feature, like the many laptops announced at CES 2013, Intel's latest 13th Gen mobile processors and Nvidia's RTX 4000 series discrete graphics for laptops.

Razer claimed that the Blade 18 is the company's "most powerful laptop ever," while the smaller 16-inch model comes with "more graphics per inch than any other 16-inch laptop on the market."

In addition to the Razer Blade 18 and Alienware m18, Acer also recently unveiled its new Predator Helios, which also comes in the large 18-inch format.

We expect more details surrounding the Blade 18 and Blade 16 to be released later this week during CES. Hopefully, Razer will share more specs about these laptops and their pricing and availability in the coming days.