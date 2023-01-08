Surface Duo 2 runs out of stock, but Microsoft says it's still committed to the line

What you need to know

Surface Duo 2 is out of stock in several markets, and has been for weeks.

Microsoft says it's aware of the issue, but won't confirm if production has ceased.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the Surface Duo line.

Surface Duo 2 is running out of stock worldwide, and it's starting to look like there are no plans to produce more units anytime soon. Over the holidays, people have noticed the Surface Duo 2 go out of stock at the Microsoft Store in multiple regions, with only a handful of markets left with one or two SKUs available to buy.

In fact, it’s been difficult to find new Surface Duo 2’s in stock for months, with Microsoft blaming the component shortage as the reason for this originally. Surface Duo 2 has since been trickling in and out of stock, but now it appears the company isn’t currently producing more units. We reached out to Microsoft for another update on Surface Duo 2 availability, and here’s what a Microsoft spokesperson told us:

"We are aware supply is currently falling short of demand in several markets. While we do not have inventory information to share at present, Surface Duo remains an important part of the Surface portfolio."

Microsoft would not confirm if production on Surface Duo 2 has ended, though it’s certainly looking that way. The device is over a year old now, and most potential buyers on the market for a new phone are liking looking at phones released more recently with better specs for the same price as a new Surface Duo 2.

Although the company has sold through its stock of Surface Duo 2 units, Microsoft does say its Android efforts remain an important part of the Surface portfolio. The hardware is just one part of the story, with software features, updates, and more still in the works for existing users throughout 2023.

My sources also tell me that Microsoft isn’t quitting the Android hardware business, with a “third generation” Surface Android phone in the works as we speak. I’ll have more to share on this soon. In the meantime, if you're looking to buy a Surface Duo 2, you'll have to look for it at third party retailers (opens in new tab) or buy used from sites like eBay.