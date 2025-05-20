This is an orange Surface Slim Pen 2 box, and you cannot have it.

Keen-eyed Surface fans have spotted a number of online videos depicting colorful Surface Slim Pen 2s, which have usually only ever existed in black. Unfortunately, Microsoft says these new colorful peripherals are limited edition and won't be made for sale, meaning you can't have one.

Microsoft says it built a range of limited edition Surface Slim Pens to give away at a recent Surface launch event for the new Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch, where it invited a number of influencers to attend. It was here that Microsoft gave away these colorful Surface Slim Pens.

It looks like Microsoft made the limited edition Surface Slim Pen in 4 colorways: orange, yellow, purple, and blue. Unfortunately, we only have good images of the orange Surface Slim Pen via a short video by @renzsadiwa and the purple pen by @boxiii on YouTube.

Image 1 of 3 The orange Surface Slim Pen 2 looks incredibly vibrant. (Image credit: @renzsadiwa on YouTube) The purple pen looks great too! (Image credit: @boxiii on YouTube) These are the colors made for the limited edition Surface Slim Pen 2. (Image credit: @boxiii on YouTube)

This isn't the first time Microsoft has made colorful Surface Pens. The original Surface Pen was available in a number of colors, usually matching the Surface Type Cover accessories that were available at the time.

It's only with the Surface Slim Pen that Microsoft stopped offering the peripheral in multiple colors. It's only ever been available in black since the first-generation Surface Slim Pen launched in 2019, alongside the Surface Pro X.

While these colorful Surface Slim Pens are limited edition and only given away to a few lucky people, it is reassuring to see Microsoft experimenting with colorful pens again. Hopefully that means we'll eventually have more color options of the Surface Slim Pen 3, whenever that gets announced.

In the meantime, you can buy yourself the Surface Slim Pen 2 in black for around $100 on Amazon.