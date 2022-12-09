Surface Duo gets December 2022 security patch and one crucial fix in latest update

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out the Android December 2022 security patch for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

This month's update also includes one crucial fix that has been plaguing devices since 12L launched.

This update fixes the issue where phone calls were not coming in or going out.

Microsoft is now rolling out the final firmware update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 for 2022, this month featuring an important fix in addition to Android's usual security patch for this month. That fix addresses an issue on Surface Duo 2 where users weren't able to receive or make phone calls after updating to Android 12L, a pretty big problem.

Now, with this month's update, that issue has been resolved. The build number for Surface Duo is 2022.819.16 and 2022.819.57 for Surface Duo 2. Both updates are around 16mb in size.

Here's the short changelog (opens in new tab)for this month's update:

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – December 2022.

Fixes scenario following upgrade to Android 12L when incoming calls would go directly to voicemail and outgoing calls would end immediately. (Duo 2 only)

