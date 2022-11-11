Surface Pro 9 is 'most repairable' Surface Pro iFixit has ever seen

What you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is dramatically easier to repair than previous models, according to iFixit.

The 2-in-1 has a simple to remove SSD, a battery that is secured with screws rather than glue, and several other components that are easy to repair or replace.

Microsoft promised that it would share repair guides for the Surface Pro 9 by the end of the year.

The company will also start supplying parts for the Surface Pro 9 in early 2023.

Microsoft's Surface Pro lineup has earned a poor reputation when it comes to repairability. Models as recent as the Surface Pro 7 received a 1 out of 10 from iFixit, the lowest possible score the outlet gives. That all appears to have changed. Microsoft made some improvements for repairing Surface hardware with previous generations but made its most significant leap to date with the Surface Pro 9.

Following its teardown of the device, iFixit said the Surface Pro 9 was the "most repairable we’ve seen from the product line yet." The 2-in-1 has an easy to access SSD, a battery that is secured with screws rather than glue, and added flex to the display of the PC to make the screen easier to remove.

Here is Microsoft's full statement to iFixit regarding the Surface Pro 9:

"At Microsoft we recognize the importance of enabling device repair and this was a major focus in developing Surface Pro 9. This includes intentional features in our products’ design, as well as availability of repair instructions and spare parts.

– Repairability features in the product design built upon the replaceable components of prior generations such as the Display, SSD, and Kickstand while building out a host of additional replaceable components such as the screwed in Battery, Motherboard, Thermal Module, Surface Connect port, and more (1)

– The Surface Pro 9 service guides which include full repair instructions will be available publicly for download by the end of this calendar year on the Microsoft Support site. See Microsoft Service Guides: Download Surface Service Guides from Official Microsoft Download Center.

– We are currently working with a major US retailer to build out our authorized repair network and bring repair options closer to our customers. This will become available in early 2023.

– We are also building out capability to deliver broad availability of spare parts for Independent repairers and Consumers targeting the first half of 2023."

The Surface Pro 9 earned a 7 out of 10, but that score will likely rise in the future. Microsoft promised to share repair manuals for the Surface Pro 9 by the end of 2022 and to start supplying parts in early 2023.