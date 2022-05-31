Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaked by retail listing

What you need to know

An alleged retail listing for the Surface Laptop Go 2 has appeared online.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, according to the listing.

It appears to have a similar physical design to the original Surface Laptop Go, including a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 has appeared online in the form of an alleged retail listing. Korean outlet Cafe Naver has a page for the Surface Laptop Go 2 that includes specs, images, and other details (via The Verge).

Assuming the details of the listing are accurate, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will run on an 11th Gen Intel CPU and feature an improved HD camera. The PC will likely be available in several versions, but the specific listing that leaked online shows a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

A preorder date of June 2, 2022 appears on the page, so we may not be far off from an official announcement from Microsoft.

These aren't the first leaks or rumors we've seen about Microsoft's next affordable laptop. Our senior editor Zac Bowden has a piece that rounds up all of the suspected specs and details about the Surface Laptop Go 2. The information from Cafe Naver's listing lines up well with our previous reports.

Other than an internal spec bump, the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be a relatively minor refresh, which is what we expected. The listing shows a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a body that's overall similar to the original Surface Laptop Go.

The PC's ports also appear to be the same as its predecessor, including USB-C, USB-A, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

The leaked order page shows a model with 8GB of RAM, but the laptop will likely have models available with 4GB or 8GB of memory. We've also heard that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available in a new Sage color.