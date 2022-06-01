Surface Laptop Go 2 is official with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and $599 starting price

What you need to know

Surface Laptop Go 2 is official and it's available for pre-order today.

It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, and a new Sage colorway.

It's expected to start shipping next week for $599.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is official! Microsoft has announced that the product is available for pre-order right now, with shipments expected to take place starting June 7. The product is a relatively minor refresh over its predecessor, featuring an 11th-generation Intel Core i5, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the debut of a new Sage colorway.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is identical to the original on the outside. It features the same 12.4-inch "PixelSense" touch display, a fingerprint reader on the models with 8GB RAM, and is built out of a mixture of aluminum and polycarbonate materials. Like the original, it doesn't have a backlit keyboard or Windows Hello facial recognition, though Microsoft is touting an improved webcam for video calls.

You can read our Surface Laptop Go vs. Surface Laptop Go 2 guide for a deeper comparison.

The bigger changes are on the inside and will help to reduce Microsoft's carbon footprint via easier-to-repair products. Laptop Go 2 joins the Surface Laptop Studio in being one of Microsoft's "repair friendly" devices, with more components that can be removed and replaced by authorized technicians. These components include the keyboard and trackpad, display, battery, Surflink cable, and the SSD.

Image 1 of 3 Surface Laptop Go 2 in Sage (Image credit: Microsoft ) Image 1 of 3 Surface Laptop Go 2 in Sage (Image credit: Microsoft ) Image 1 of 3 Surface Laptop Go 2 on the Inside (Image credit: Microsoft ) Image 1 of 3

Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications Category Spec OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage 128GB or 256GB SSD Display 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 (148 ppi) 3:2 PixelSense Touch display Ports 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Surface Connect port Audio Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby-Audio Premium Wireless Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 720p HD f2.0 camera Security Windows Hello fingerprint Battery Up to 13.5 hours Dimensions 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches Weight 2.48 lbs (1,127g) Color Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone, Sage Availability June 7 Price $599, $699, $799

The Intel Core i5 on the inside is a last-generation chip but still plenty powerful for this laptop's target demographic. It's a nice upgrade over the 10th-gen chip in the first Laptop Go, with better graphics performance and battery efficiency.

Microsoft has cut the original entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and the base model of Laptop Go 2 has 128GB of SSD storage right out of the gate. Because of this, its starting price has crept up to $599, but you are getting more storage, better graphics, and better performance.

Price list Price SKU $599 Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD $699 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $799 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Finally, Microsoft notes that the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the company's first "Secured-Core PC" to hit the market. This means it features better security at a firmware level, which is great for businesses looking to keep their data as secure as possible.

Curiously, the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be Microsoft's only new Surface product launching in the first half of 2022. Microsoft usually ships a handful of Surface product refreshes in the spring, but we're just getting an update to the Laptop Go line this time.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order today (opens in new tab) in select markets, with shipping expected to start next week from June 7.