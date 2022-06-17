Windows 11 on Surface Duo project takes massive leap, now supports postures, hinges, and more

What you need to know

An independent developer is working on getting Windows 11 to run on Surface Duo.

The project recently added support for several more sensors, greatly enhancing the usability of the Duo running Windows 11.

The setup now supports hinges, proximity, postures, flipping, and several other forms of input.

The Windows 11 on Surface Duo project continues to progress. Independent developer Gustave Monce shared an update about his efforts this week. The Surface Duo now supports up to 26 different sensors when running Windows 11. Most notably, the device now supports postures, flipping, accelerometers, and proximity.

"So this week was *sensor packed* Up to 26 different sensors now working on Surface Duo running windows *including* most of the cool foldable ones," said Monce.

"Hinges? yes. Postures? yes. Proximity? Yup. Accelerometers? Absolutely! Flipping? Yes!" he added.

Monce shared several short clips of the Duo in action while the device worked with various sensors.

Here's the device being flipped. pic.twitter.com/CzLod9HzYiJune 17, 2022 See more

Promixity, on each side. In general, every, single, sensor is duplicated on the Surface Duo, one on each side, and yes this includes the hinge angle sensors. pic.twitter.com/zrv9UZKIgYJune 17, 2022 See more

Based on Monce's videos, the Duo appears to work well with its newly supported censors. The developer showed off various flips and maneuvers to illustrate things working smoothly.

Since the Windows 11 on Surface Duo project centers around getting an OS to run on a device it was never meant to work with, there's a good chance it will never be fully usable for casual folks. Of course, that's not really the point of a project like this.

If you'd like to see a longer video of the Surface Duo running Windows 11, YouTuber Shane Craig has several. In one of his most recent videos, Craig answered a variety of questions from the Surface Duo community.

If you're interested in the project, you can check out its GitHub page, which includes guides on how to get Windows 11 onto a Surface Duo. Just be aware that you'll be putting unsupported software onto your device.