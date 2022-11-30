The new ASUS ExpertBook B9 is the 'world's lightest 14-inch laptop'
The latest flagship business laptop from ASUS packs a lot of laptop into a small body.
What you need to know
- ASUS just launched the latest version of its ExpertBook B9 business laptop.
- The ExpertBook B9 runs on 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and the latest Intel Iris Xe graphics.
- You can order the ExpertBook B9 starting today with prices beginning at $1,841.
ASUS just launched a new generation of its flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9. The latest edition of the device pairs a 12th Gen Intel vPro CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It features several tools for business, including an AI-enhanced webcam, AI noise-canceling, and a TPM 2.0 chip. The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is available now with a starting price of $1,841.
One of the biggest draws of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 is how little it weighs. The 14-inch laptop comes in at 880 grams, making it the lightest 14-inch laptop in the world, according to ASUS.
The ExpertBook B9 features a 14-inch display that fits inside its 13-inch body thanks to thin bezels (and the fact that display size is measured diagonally while chassis size is not).
Despite the small form factor, ASUS promises up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should help on longer flights and business trips according to the laptop's maker. Note that to get longer battery life you'll need a model with a 66 Wh battery, which bumps the weight of the laptop to 2.21 lbs.
|Category
|Specification
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1235U
|Intel Core i7-1255U
|Intel Core i5-1245U
|Intel Core i7-1265U
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
|Memory
|Up to 32 GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 2x M.2 SSD, up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Ports
|1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
|2x Thunderbolt 4 Type C
|HDMI 2.0
|3.5 mm combo audio jack
|Nano Kensington lock slot
|Camera
|720p IR camera
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2
|Audio
|2x speaker with Harmon Kardon certified audio
|4x multi-array microphones
|AI noise-canceling technology
|Battery
|33 Wh
|66 Wh
|Dimensions
|32 x 20.3 x 1.49 cm (12.6 x 7.99 x 3.15 in)
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.01 kg (2.23 lbs)
|Security
|Nano Kensington lock slot
|Fingerprint sensor
|Webcam shield
|TPM 2.0
|NFC login
If you're interested in the ExpertBook B9, make sure that you're looking at the correct listing. There are three generations of the ExpertBook B9 that all include "B9450" in their full model names. The newest version is the one with a 12th Gen Intel CPU that's listed above.
This flagship business laptop weighs just 880 grams and has a 13-inch chassis. Despite that small size, it features a 14-inch screen and promises up to 16 hours of battery life.