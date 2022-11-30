The new ASUS ExpertBook B9 is the 'world's lightest 14-inch laptop'

What you need to know

ASUS just launched the latest version of its ExpertBook B9 business laptop.

The ExpertBook B9 runs on 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and the latest Intel Iris Xe graphics.

You can order the ExpertBook B9 starting today with prices beginning at $1,841.

ASUS just launched a new generation of its flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9. The latest edition of the device pairs a 12th Gen Intel vPro CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It features several tools for business, including an AI-enhanced webcam, AI noise-canceling, and a TPM 2.0 chip. The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is available now with a starting price of $1,841.

One of the biggest draws of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 is how little it weighs. The 14-inch laptop comes in at 880 grams, making it the lightest 14-inch laptop in the world, according to ASUS.

The ExpertBook B9 features a 14-inch display that fits inside its 13-inch body thanks to thin bezels (and the fact that display size is measured diagonally while chassis size is not).

Despite the small form factor, ASUS promises up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should help on longer flights and business trips according to the laptop's maker. Note that to get longer battery life you'll need a model with a 66 Wh battery, which bumps the weight of the laptop to 2.21 lbs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Specification OS Windows 11 Pro CPU Intel Core i5-1235U Row 2 - Cell 0 Intel Core i7-1255U Row 3 - Cell 0 Intel Core i5-1245U Row 4 - Cell 0 Intel Core i7-1265U GPU Intel Iris Xe Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2x M.2 SSD, up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Row 9 - Cell 0 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type C Row 10 - Cell 0 HDMI 2.0 Row 11 - Cell 0 3.5 mm combo audio jack Row 12 - Cell 0 Nano Kensington lock slot Camera 720p IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 Audio 2x speaker with Harmon Kardon certified audio Row 16 - Cell 0 4x multi-array microphones Row 17 - Cell 0 AI noise-canceling technology Battery 33 Wh Row 19 - Cell 0 66 Wh Dimensions 32 x 20.3 x 1.49 cm (12.6 x 7.99 x 3.15 in) Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Row 22 - Cell 0 1.01 kg (2.23 lbs) Security Nano Kensington lock slot Row 24 - Cell 0 Fingerprint sensor Row 25 - Cell 0 Webcam shield Row 26 - Cell 0 TPM 2.0 Row 27 - Cell 0 NFC login

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ASUS) (Image credit: ASUS) (Image credit: ASUS)

If you're interested in the ExpertBook B9, make sure that you're looking at the correct listing. There are three generations of the ExpertBook B9 that all include "B9450" in their full model names. The newest version is the one with a 12th Gen Intel CPU that's listed above.