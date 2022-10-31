Windows Central Podcast #289: New Surfaces, Project Volterra, Android 12L
We go hands-on with the new Surfaces, and Volterra.
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, signs point to a downturn in the laptop market, but Dan finally has the new Surface products on hand with preliminary thoughts to share. He and Zac also talk about Android 12L, Windows 11 news, and a whole lot more.
Links
- Microsoft News Roundup: Android 12L on Surface Duo, new Xbox dashboard, face of Windows Phone leaving Microsoft, and more | Windows Central
