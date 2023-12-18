NVIDIA RTX 40 Super leaks show we're getting more expensive graphics cards you probably don't need

What you need to know

Information on NVIDIA's next desktop graphics cards has leaked and appears to suggest a debut at CES 2024.

The somewhat expected RTX 40 Super series looks set to launch with three models with a January 8 reveal.

The first availability is reported for January 17.

If you missed out on a new graphics card in the Black Friday sales, don't feel too bad, NVIDIA is going to make a play for your wallet once again in January.

According to a report from Videocardz, the leading GPU maker is set to expand its RTX 40 series by three at CES 2024 by adding its first "Super" cards into the mix.

NVIDIA has seven different embargoes set for RTX 40 SUPER cards, starting with January 8 announcement and unboxing embargoes. As reported earlier, NVIDIA is set to introduce three new cards on the same day during the ‘Special Address’ at CES 2024. The company will unveil RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4080 SUPER cards. Videocardz

Videocardz appears to have got its hands on leaked information regarding embargoes and retail sales dates, with a few important ones of note. The CES event takes place on January 8, the first on sale is reportedly the 'cheapest' for once in the RTX 4070 Super on January 17, with all three going on sale by the end of the month.

It's fairly bold assuming it's accurate, launching three pricey graphics cards immediately after everyone spent their money on the holidays. Then again, when has that ever stopped a big company going after your money.

Do we really need RTX 40 Super graphics cards right now?

The existing RTX 4070 Ti is hardly slow. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Once again, I'm left feeling like gamers will be pushed to buy these more from FOMO than actually needing the product. Sure, some of the latest PC games are starting to get more demanding, but let's be real. The existing RTX 4070, 4070 Ti and 4080 are hardly slow.

In most cases these cards already exceed what most gamers could actually, truthfully say that they need, especially given the prices. An RTX 4070 will still set you back at least $550 right now. I remember the day I spent not a great deal more than that to get the top of the tree (at the time) GTX 1080 Ti. Can we expect the RTX 4070 Super to match this price? I'd be surprised, but I'm happy to be wrong on that.

There's this constant nagging feeling in the back of the mind of every PC gamer that you always need more. But the truth is far from it. Data suggests that people aren't buying these higher-end graphics cards, either. Steam's most popular right now is the RTX 3060, with the highest ranked 40 Series card, the RTX 4060 down in 11th place.

One of the main reasons I'm backing Intel with my own money is that the newcomer is currently making an effort to shake things up a bit and not charge extortionate money to be able to have a good time playing PC games. Given the constant cost of living increases, the fact that what we have already is overkill for most, and that it's just after the holidays, I'm fairly confident in suggesting that only the die hard enthusiasts should be running out to get these.

For everyone else, maybe there'll be chunky discounts on the 'old' graphics cards these supersede. I'm not particularly excited by this, even though it's my job to be. And I'm not sure you should be, either.