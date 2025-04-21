2024's Surface Pro 11 won an award from us due to it being so great, but can it be even better?

The Surface Pro 11 is an almost perfect 2-in-1, so we called it a "stunning achievement" in our Surface Pro 11 review last year.



While the Surface Pro's design is tried and tested, that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement in some areas. Microsoft is expected to debut the next-generation Surface Pro 12 later this year, likely powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon X2 SoC, which we hear is a significant leap in performance akin to Apple's M4 chip.

So, with that in mind, here's what I hope Microsoft addresses with the Surface Pro 12, which should be out this holiday season, assuming those tariffs don't mess up the launch.

Uniform bezels

The Surface Pro has never had truly uniform bezels. It's time. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

The iPad Pro is the gold standard in tablet design, and when compared directly, the Surface Pro in its current design feels a little dated. The thin uniform bezels surrounding the incredible mini LED display on the iPad Pro blow the Surface Pro 11 out of the water.

So, with the Surface Pro 12, I'm hoping Microsoft can finally deliver a more uniform design for the bezels around the front of the display. Currently, the Surface Pro 11's bezels are thicker along the top and bottom to make room for the high-resolution webcam, face unlock sensors, and magnets for the optional keyboard.

Microsoft still needs to leave room for these components, but that doesn't mean the bezels can't be slightly thinner along the top and bottom, while also pushing to make all four bezels uniform.

With rounded display corners, a Surface Pro 12 with thinner, uniform bezels would make the device feel even more modern.

Thinner and lighter

The Surface Pro X is the thinnest the product line has ever been. Let's get back there! (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Along that same line of thinking, I hope to see a reduction in weight and thickness on the Surface Pro 12. The current Surface Pro 11 is quite thick and heavy compared to the competition, even compared to the older Surface Pro X. I want a thin and light device comparable to the iPad Pro's incredible 5.1mm thinness.

While I'm not expecting the Surface Pro 12 to reach thinness levels that crazy, I hope it's at least a touch thinner than the current model. I understand that the device will probably continue to need a fan, which limits just how thin you can make a device like the Surface Pro, but any reduction will be a win in my book.

It's the same story for weight. I feel the Surface Pro 11 is too heavy to use as a tablet and much heavier than the Surface Pro X and iPad Pro. If Microsoft wants me to use the Surface Pro like a 2-in-1, which is to say as a tablet sometimes, it needs to be lighter.

5G at launch

5G antennas on the Surface Pro are ugly, but necessary for many. (Image credit: Future)

I am always beyond frustrated when Microsoft announces a new device but delays the 5G models until significantly later after launch. This happens almost all the time with Surface, and the Surface Pro 11 was no exception. When it was launched in June 2024, the 5G models didn't become available until September of the same year.

That's a three-month wait, and I don't know why Microsoft can't make the necessary preparations ahead of time to ensure the 5G models are available to buy immediately at launch. Apple can do it with the iPad Pro, so I don't see why Microsoft can't do it with the Surface Pro 12.

Intel and Snapdragon for everyone

I'm tired of the feature disparity between Snapdragon and Intel. They should be the same. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

This is unlikely, but I hope Microsoft offers consumers both Snapdragon and Intel variants. In the last year, Microsoft has relegated Intel to "business only" models of the Surface line. This means they're much more expensive and unavailable from your usual retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

(See our Intel vs Snapdragon: Which Surface is best for you? for a more direct comparison.)

Additionally, there's an odd feature delta between the Intel and Snapdragon models that I wish would disappear. Why do the Intel models get an anti-reflective coating on the display, and the Snapdragon models don't? What if I want a Snapdragon-powered device with an anti-reflective coating?

Another great example is with 5G (see our best 5G laptops for some ideas). You can only get the Surface Pro 11 with 5G powered by Snapdragon, but you can't get it with Intel.

Also, the Intel Surface Pro 11 has additional software options that let you turn on an 80% battery limiter in the Surface app, which is missing on the Snapdragon models.

Simply put, I want all models of the Surface Pro 12 to be available to everyone, with all the same features. There shouldn't be a feature disparity because of the processor you choose.

Make a red one

I love the color red, and I wish Microsoft would bring it back. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Last but not least, let's bring back red! I love red devices, and it seems tech companies have forgotten that color exists over the past few years. My all-time favorite Surface was the Surface Laptop 2 in Burgundy, which was beautiful. That same red should return for the Surface Pro 12.