Ralf Groene, the man behind many of the most popular Surface devices, has joined former Windows and Surface lead Panos Panay at Amazon.

Another driving force behind Microsoft's Surface range of products has joined Amazon. Former head of design for Windows and devices, Ralf Groene, announced this week that he has started a new role at Amazon. Groene, who worked at Microsoft for almost 18 years, is now in a new role leading design for the Amazon Devices & Services business. The former Microsoft lead shared the news on LinkedIn.

Groene joins former Windows and Surface lead Panos Panay at Amazon. Panay left Microsoft in 2023 in a move that surprised many. The list of former Microsoft leads and executives is sizeable at this point, and also includes Xbox cofounder J Allard, who also works on the Amazon Devices & Services team.

Groene announced his retirement in April 2024, but it appears Amazon managed to lure him back to the workforce.

“We are excited to welcome Ralf Groene to the Amazon Devices & Services team,” said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement shared with Geekwire. “His experience and knowledge are valuable additions to the company and we look forward to seeing what he and his teams deliver on behalf of Amazon customers.”

What's the future of Microsoft Surface?

Microsoft has shifted away from riskier devices, such as the Surface Book, in recent years. (Image credit: Future)

With Panay long gone and several former Microsoft employees joining Panay or leaving Microsoft, it's reasonable to ask about what's next for Surface. Panay and his team were instrumental in the development of several Surface products, many of which were innovative and pushed boundaries. Surface devices these days feel much more conservative in comparison. Cutbacks on experimental Surface devices were a primary reason Panay left Microsoft abruptly in 2023.

My guess, which is based on previous reports and the most recent Surface devices, is that Microsoft will count certain products as "wins" and will keep those around. The chance of seeing form factor defining products or devices that take bold steps that may not pan out seems lower than ever. I hope I'm wrong and that Microsoft surprises us at its upcoming event or later this year.

Let's take a quick look at what's next for Surface in 2025, according to our senior editor Zac Bowden. His sources indicate that Microsoft plans to ship "new versions of the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, and maybe even a new 11-inch Surface of some kind." Bowden clarified that the 11-inch device is likely a new Surface Laptop that will replace the Surface Laptop Go.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add that expected lineup with the recent cutbacks to experimental devices, and you get what will likely be a straightforward — and dare I say boring — year for Surface.

None of those devices are particularly surprising or innovative. It's always nice to see new chips in quality hardware, but I don't predict a lot of buzz about anti-reflective coating and a chip refresh.