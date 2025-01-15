Former Surface design lead comes out of retirement to join Panos Panay at Amazon
Ralf Groene helped design the first Surface tablet and was a key figure at Microsoft for nearly 18 years.
Another driving force behind Microsoft's Surface range of products has joined Amazon. Former head of design for Windows and devices, Ralf Groene, announced this week that he has started a new role at Amazon. Groene, who worked at Microsoft for almost 18 years, is now in a new role leading design for the Amazon Devices & Services business. The former Microsoft lead shared the news on LinkedIn.
Groene joins former Windows and Surface lead Panos Panay at Amazon. Panay left Microsoft in 2023 in a move that surprised many. The list of former Microsoft leads and executives is sizeable at this point, and also includes Xbox cofounder J Allard, who also works on the Amazon Devices & Services team.
Groene announced his retirement in April 2024, but it appears Amazon managed to lure him back to the workforce.
“We are excited to welcome Ralf Groene to the Amazon Devices & Services team,” said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement shared with Geekwire. “His experience and knowledge are valuable additions to the company and we look forward to seeing what he and his teams deliver on behalf of Amazon customers.”
What's the future of Microsoft Surface?
With Panay long gone and several former Microsoft employees joining Panay or leaving Microsoft, it's reasonable to ask about what's next for Surface. Panay and his team were instrumental in the development of several Surface products, many of which were innovative and pushed boundaries. Surface devices these days feel much more conservative in comparison. Cutbacks on experimental Surface devices were a primary reason Panay left Microsoft abruptly in 2023.
My guess, which is based on previous reports and the most recent Surface devices, is that Microsoft will count certain products as "wins" and will keep those around. The chance of seeing form factor defining products or devices that take bold steps that may not pan out seems lower than ever. I hope I'm wrong and that Microsoft surprises us at its upcoming event or later this year.
Let's take a quick look at what's next for Surface in 2025, according to our senior editor Zac Bowden. His sources indicate that Microsoft plans to ship "new versions of the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, and maybe even a new 11-inch Surface of some kind." Bowden clarified that the 11-inch device is likely a new Surface Laptop that will replace the Surface Laptop Go.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Add that expected lineup with the recent cutbacks to experimental devices, and you get what will likely be a straightforward — and dare I say boring — year for Surface.
None of those devices are particularly surprising or innovative. It's always nice to see new chips in quality hardware, but I don't predict a lot of buzz about anti-reflective coating and a chip refresh.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.