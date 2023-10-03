Surface Laptop Go 3 now for sale on Microsoft's website

What you need to know

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available with prices starting at $799.99.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 3 last month at its Surface and AI event.

The Surface Laptop 3 features a 12.4-inch display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and its starting configuration has 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Go 3 during its Surface and AI event last month. Now, just a few weeks later, the diminutive laptop is available for purchase. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available through Microsoft's website with prices starting at $799.99. If you'd like to bump up the RAM and storage, you can opt for the 16GB/256GB SSD version for $999.99.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is available in four colors, platinum, ice blue, sage, and sandstone. The icons on Microsoft's website don't do a great job at showcasing the various color options, so make sure to browse through the product images when picking a Surface Laptop Go 3.

Surface Laptop Go 3 | From $799.99 at Microsoft This compact and portable laptop promises 88% better performance than the original Surface Laptop Go and up to 15 hours of battery life. Its 12th Gen Intel processor is a bit older now, but it's still enough for everyday computing.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 has a 12.4-inch screen and weighs under 2.5 lbs. The PC is 88% faster than the original Surface Laptop Go, according to Microsoft. That performance increase is due to the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor inside.

While that CPU is better than what's been in previous Surface Laptop Go devices, it is a generation old. 13th Gen Intel CPUs are in many devices and 14th Gen Intel processors are around the corner, so the Surface Laptop Go 3 just launched with hardware that's a bit dated.

The biggest change in the Surface Laptop Go 3 compared to the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the entry-level configuration. The most affordable Surface Laptop Go 3 has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a fingerprint reader. Previous generations of the Surface Laptop Go had 4GB RAM options and versions without a fingerprint reader. The bumped-up specs of the base model increase the starting price a bit, but it's hard to argue a company should release a laptop with 4GB of RAM in 2023.

Like it has done with its other Surface hardware, Microsoft baked AI capabilities into the Surface Laptop Go 3. The PC has Voice Clarity functionality that uses AI to enhance your voice and microphone quality.