This new Surface Pro 9 hub turns your 2-in-1 into a workstation for $60

What you need to know

Satechi just released a Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9.

The device features a USB-C port, USB-A 3.2 port, and supports a total data transfer speed of 40 Gbps.

The hub also supports up to 100W of power delivery, up to 65W of which can be used to charge the Surface Pro 9.

The Satechi Dual USB-C Hub is available now for $59.99.

A new hub is here to add ports to your Surface Pro 9. The Satechi Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9 features six ports, including a USB4 pass-through port, a USB-C port, and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port. It also has an HDMI 2.0 port and SD and microSD card slots. You can order the accessory today through Satechi's website for $59.99 with the code "SURFACE" taking 20% off its price until July 21, 2023.

We'll have to see how it performs in real-world testing, but the Satechi Dual USB-C Hub looks like it could make our list of the best Surface Pro 9 accessories. It improves the versatility of the 2-in-1 for a reasonable price. It also has a different design than many USB-C hubs. Rather than resting on a desk or table, the Satechi Dual USB-C Hub attaches to the side of the Surface Pro 9.

In total, the hub has a 40 Gbps bandwidth that's split between data transfer and driving up to two screens. Support for 100W power charging allows you to charge your Surface Pro 9 at its maximum rate (65W) while having some power leftover for other devices.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Satechi) (Image credit: Satechi) (Image credit: Satechi) (Image credit: Satechi)

The HDMI port of the hub works alongside the USB4 port to output 4K video at 60Hz across two displays. Alternatively, you can use the hub to output 6K video at 60Hz on one screen.

The platinum finish of the Satechi Dual USB-C Hub matches well with the platinum Surface Pro 9, but the hub is not available in other colors.