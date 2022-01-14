Now that the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) can easily use GUI apps in Windows 11, you might be looking to branch out a little from the command line. If you're still fairly new to Linux, too, you might find a GUI a little more welcoming and comfortable to use if you're a long-time Windows user. The easiest and most efficient way to install packages and applications on WSL is still via the command line, but what about just browsing? In Ubuntu, you can search from the command line with apt search but it's hardly a good way to just poke around and only really works if you know roughly what you're looking for. So, let's install a GUI package manager. Here's how to do it. How to install a GUI package manager in Ubuntu on WSL

This is specific to Ubuntu-based distros you have installed on WSL. Whether that's the official versions from the Microsoft Store, the latest rolling release installed from an image file, or even something else like Linux Mint, which you may have installed yourself. We're going to be installing the Synaptic Package Manager, and it's as easy as entering a single command: sudo apt install synaptic The Synaptic Package Manager will now install, and to launch it you simply need to enter: sudo synaptic You can launch it without sudo privileges, but you won't actually be able to use it since you still need the right permissions to install packages to Linux. How to use the Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu for WSL

Once you've launched the Synaptic Package Manager, navigating it is fairly straightforward. It is important, however, to remember that this isn't an app store, so don't be expecting the same sort of user experience. You have search, you have categories, and you can get screenshots for applications, so the main features of an app store are covered off, but you'll find more than just apps inside. Any package you can install from apt can be found in Synaptic.