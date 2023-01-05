Windows 10 asks you to configure additional keyboard layouts during the initial setup. However, you can always add or remove layouts if you didn't choose the correct one or must type in another language.

Usually, it's uncommon to change the input settings, but there many situations when you might need to. For example, sometimes you may need to switch to the Spanish layout to write words that include special characters like "Ñ," or prefer a different layout, such as the United States-Dvorak.

Regardless of the reason, Windows 10 ships with easy settings to add, remove, and change layouts for hardware and touch keyboards.

This guide will walk you through the steps to manage keyboard layouts on Windows 10.

How to add keyboard layout on Windows 10

To add a new keyboard layout on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Time & Language. Click on Language. Under the "Preferred languages" section, select the current default language (top in the list). Click the Options button.

Under the "Keyboards" section, click the "Add a keyboard" button. Select the new keyboard layout to add to Windows 10.

Repeat steps 6 and 7 to add more layouts.

Once you complete the steps, the new keyboard layout will be added to the device, and you can switch between them using the instructions below.

How to change keyboard layout on Windows 10

While changing layouts is straightforward, it'll reconfigure some of the keyboard keys, which means some of the keys may print a different character depending on the layout.

To switch between keyboard layouts on Windows 10, use these steps:

Click the Input Indicator icon in Taskbar (bottom right). Select the new keyboard layout.

Repeat steps 1 and 2 to switch back to the default layout.

After you complete the steps, you can start typing with the new keyboard layout.

Enable Input Indicator

If the Input Indicator is not present in the Taskbar, you can enable it through the Settings app.

To enable the Input Indicator on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Personalization. Click on Taskbar. Under the "Notification area" section, click the "Turn system icons on or off" option.

Turn on the Input Indicator toggle switch.

Once you complete the steps, the icon will appear in the Taskbar's notification area to access the layouts and switch between them. Alternatively, you can use the "Windows key + Spacebar" keyboard shortcut to cycle between the available keyboard layouts more quickly.

How to remove keyboard layout on Windows 10

To remove a keyboard layout on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Time & Language. Click on Language. Under the "Preferred languages" section, select the current default language (top in the list). Click the Options button.

Under the "Keyboards" section, select the keyboard to remove from the list. Click the Remove button.

Repeat steps 6 and 7 to remove additional layouts.

Once you complete the steps, the keyboard layout will be removed from the device.

