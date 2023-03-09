How to find graphics card information on Windows 10

In computing, the graphics card is an essential component that makes it possible to render every pixel on the screen when navigating the Windows 10 desktop, running an app, and playing a game. Typically, devices can have graphics cards from one of the three leading manufacturers, including NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel.

Although for the most part, you don't need to worry about the graphics specifications on your computer, it might be something important for users who work with graphics-intensive programs or play games. Usually, if you don't have a card with a powerful graphics processing unit (GPU), it may not be possible for an application to perform as intended. Or, if you're a gamer, you may not be able to play games, or you may need to determine the hardware to adjust the settings accordingly to prevent affecting performance.

Whatever your reasons might be, Windows 10 includes multiple ways to quickly find out the graphics card specifications using Settings, Device Manager, System Information, DirectX Diagnostic Tool, Task Manager, and, of course, using the card's control panel software.

This how-to guide will walk you through the steps to check which graphics card is currently installed on your computer.

How to find out graphics card details using Settings

To find out the graphics card manufacturer and model using the Settings app on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click on Display. Under the "Multiple displays" section, click the "Advanced display settings" option.

Under the "Display information" section, confirm the graphics card vendor and model.

Once you complete the steps, you will understand the video card installed on your device.

How to find out graphics card details using Device Manager

To determine the graphics card installed on the system with Device Manager, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Device Manager and click the top result to open the tool. Expand the Display adapters branch. Confirm the manufacturer and model of the video card.

After you complete the steps, the graphics card information will be revealed.

How to find out graphics card details using System Information

To check the graphics card on Windows 10 with System Information, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for System Information and click the top result to open the tool. Expand the Components branch. Click on Display. Under the "Adapter Description" field, determine the graphics card installed on your device.

Once you complete the steps, you'll know the graphics card make and model, driver information, and more.

How to find out graphics card details using DirectX Diagnostic Tool

To find out the video card installed on your PC using DirectX Diagnostic Tool, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for dxdiag and click the top result to open the tool. Click the Yes button (if applicable). Click the Display tab. Under the "Device" section, check the manufacturer and processor type of the graphics card.

After you complete the steps, you'll be able to understand the basic information about the video card and other details. For example, the amount of memory built into the device and driver information.

How to find out graphics card details using Task Manager

To figure out the graphics card available on Windows 10 with Task Manager, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Task Manager and select the top result to open the tool.

Quick tip: You can also use the "Ctrl + Shift + Esc" keyboard shortcut to open Task Manager.

Click the Performance tab. Click on GPU.

Confirm the brand and model of the graphics card on the top-right corner.

Once you complete the steps, the Task Manager will display the manufacturer name and model, the dedicated amount of memory, DirectX version, the physical location in the motherboard, and current utilization details.

How to find out graphics card details using Control Panel

Alternatively, if you have a GPU from Intel, NVIDIA, or AMD, you can also use their control panel software to check the graphics card specifications, including settings to adjust many preferences.

To check the specifications using the NVIDIA Control Panel, use these steps:

Open Control Panel. Click on Hardware and Sound. Click on NVIDIA Control Panel. Click the System Information option from the bottom-left corner.

Click the Display tab. Under the "Graphics card information" section, confirm the graphics model on the left side.

Once you complete the steps, you'll know the exact graphics card model. On the right side, you'll also find various other details, such as the number of CUDA cores, processor clock speed, memory data rate, bandwidth, type, amount, and the video BIOS version.

