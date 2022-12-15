How to play Marvel's Spider-Man on PC

After years of staying focused on PlayStation consoles, Sony is now allowing many of its games to receive dedicated PC ports a number of months or years after the initial launch.

One of those big games is none other than Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which is available on Windows PC after being ported on Aug. 12, 2022, by Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software. The former is the primary developer of the game, while the latter is a team at PlayStation Studios that works to optimize PC versions of games, meaning the list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC will only grow.

This remaster of the 2018 PS4 title initially launched on PS5 as a bonus for any players that picked up the most expensive version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Insomniac Games is also working on some additional superhero games, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine in development exclusively for the PS5. These games will then likely get PC ports sometime after the arrival of the PS5 versions.

How to play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC

If you want to buy Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC, you can do so right now. Just make sure that your computer meets the requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and you'll be good to go. If your system is way too outdated, then consider upgrading or buying one of the best gaming laptops currently available. It's also worth noting that Marvel's Spider-Man is Steam Deck certified, making it one of the best Steam Deck games to buy.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Swing into New York City as Spider-Man! In Insomniac Games' debut take on the wall-crawler, Peter Parker is an experienced crime fighter, but that doesn't mean there aren't challenges in his life. Compounded with some classic villains, he'll need every trick he's got to make it out alive and protect those he cares about.

If you're hungry for more Spider-Man adventures, Insomniac has you covered! The smaller sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is also available on PC.