HP's new Pavilion Plus 14 is the thinnest yet, with OLED display and discrete GPUs

What you need to know

HP today announced the new 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus laptop.

It's available with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, discrete NVIDIA graphics, and an optional 2.8K OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

The laptop is available in Space Blue, Warm Gold, Mineral Silver, Tranquil Pink, and Natural Silver colors.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is expected to launch May 25 with a starting price of $799.

HP today took the wraps off of its new Pavilion Plus 14 clamshell laptop. HP says it's the thinnest Pavilion ever with an aluminum chassis that's just 0.65 inches (16.5mm) thin along the front edge, with a slightly thicker rear edge to make room for the ports. The Pavilion Plus 14 is positioned as a laptop that can easily handle high-quality entertainment, while also having the power to tackle a fairly heavy workload.

HP makes it easy to get exactly the performance you're looking for with multiple 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPU options. There are 45W H-series chips for those who need a high-performance laptop with gaming capabilities. There are also 15W U-series CPUs if you're looking to extend battery life and will mostly stick to lighter work. And for a nice compromise, HP has a Core i5-1240P 28W option that can handle heavy multitasking thanks to its hybrid core architecture.

Depending on the CPU you choose, you'll be able to complement it with a NVIDIA MX550 or NVIDIA RTX 2050 discrete laptop GPU. Rounding things out is up to 16GB of onboard DDR4-3200MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD or 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD. It's all kept cool thanks to a dual-fan thermal system that HP says provides an 84% increase in air flow over the previous generation. It all runs on a 51Wh battery.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: HP) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: HP) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: HP) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: HP)

The 14-inch displays with 16:10 aspect ratio are a perfect fit for the hardware on board. There's a 2.2K IPS option with anti-glare finish, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and low blue light certification. If you'd like to go all out, there's also a 2880x1800 (2.8K) version with OLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate, VESA HDR 400, 100% DCI-P3 color, and up to 500 nits brightness.

Above the display is a 5MP front-facing webcam. Behind the scenes is HP's Presence software, which adds Auto Frame to keep you centered no matter how much you move around. Automatic backlight and lowlight adjustments keep you looking your best even when you're not in a well-lit space.

Considering this laptop starts at just $799, it could become one of the best HP laptops in the affordable category. The Pavilion Plus 14 is expected to launch May 25, 2022. Have a look at the specs below for a detailed breakdown.