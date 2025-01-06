Live
LIVE: NVIDIA Keynote at CES 2025 — Is CEO Jensen Huang about to unveil RTX 5000 GPUs?
Everything that's happening at CES 2025 for the NVIDIA CEO Keynote in Las Vegas.
NVIDIA CEO and all-around leather jacket enthusiast Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas today, January 6, at 6:20 PM Pacific Time for a keynote speech. While the talk will undoubtedly cover the company's dominance in artificial intelligence and perhaps even its expansion into robotics, there's an overwhelming expectation for a big reveal of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.
RTX 5000 GPUs have long since pointed to an early 2025 launch, and an official pricing announcement for the upcoming codenamed "Blackwell" cards would be the most hotly anticipated topic for today's opening keynote. We'll have Senior Editor Zac Bowden attending the CEO's speech as it happens, and we plan to bring you the most exciting live news. If you can't watch the NVIDIA CEO keynote live on the official CES YouTube channel, stay tuned to our live blog, and we'll keep you informed! — Ben Wilson
Everything you need to know
LIVE: Latest Updates
What cards are we expecting NVIDIA to unveil today? Word on the rumor mill is the company will unveil four RTX 50 series GPUs today, those being the top end RTX 5090, 5080, 5070, and 5070 Ti.
The NVIDIA RTX 5090 is also rumored to be the first "true" 4K-capable gaming graphics card. Up until now, while the 4090 can game at 4K, a lot of AAA titles will often see a big performance hit unless other graphics settings are toned down. That should be much less of a problem with the RTX 5090. — Zac Bowden
Even though the keynote isn't for another few hours, we already know some details about what NVIDIA is going to announce. It's looking likely that the RTX 5090 will be on the agenda, as VideoCardz.com has already leaked its retail packaging, revealing some interesting specs!
So far, we know the RTX 5090 will sport 32GB of GDDR7 memory, which is expected to be twice the amount of RAM found in the RTX 5080, a card that we're also expecting to be announced today.
Of course, what we all really want to know is how capable these cards are... and more importantly, how expensive they'll be. — Zac Bowden
Not long now! Just five little hours until Jensen takes the stage in (presumably) his leather jacket and tells us the prices of RTX 50 Series GPUs.. right? I'm crossing all my fingers and toes that they're not extremely overpriced but also for enough of a spec jump that an upgrade will be worth it. — Ben Wilson