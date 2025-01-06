LIVE: NVIDIA Keynote at CES 2025 — Is CEO Jensen Huang about to unveil RTX 5000 GPUs?

NVIDIA CEO and all-around leather jacket enthusiast Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas today, January 6, at 6:20 PM Pacific Time for a keynote speech. While the talk will undoubtedly cover the company's dominance in artificial intelligence and perhaps even its expansion into robotics, there's an overwhelming expectation for a big reveal of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

RTX 5000 GPUs have long since pointed to an early 2025 launch, and an official pricing announcement for the upcoming codenamed "Blackwell" cards would be the most hotly anticipated topic for today's opening keynote. We'll have Senior Editor Zac Bowden attending the CEO's speech as it happens, and we plan to bring you the most exciting live news. If you can't watch the NVIDIA CEO keynote live on the official CES YouTube channel, stay tuned to our live blog, and we'll keep you informed! — Ben Wilson