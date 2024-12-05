Microsoft previews Copilot feature that watches what you’re looking at on the internet

What you need to know

Copilot Vision is a new feature that lets Copilot browse the internet with you.

Copilot can help discuss content on the internet and even interact with some websites.

Copilot Vision is now available in preview for Copilot Pro subscribers.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a new feature coming soon to Copilot called Copilot Vision that would let it browse the web alongside you, viewing everything do and allowing it to comment and help with content on the internet. Today, Copilot Vision is now available to try out in preview, but only if you pay for it.

Copilot Vision is one of few Copilot features that requires an active subscription to Copilot Pro. The Copilot Pro subscription will run you $20 a month, and gives you access to Copilot in Office apps, priority access during peak times, and now Copilot Vision. The Copilot Vision preview is only available in the U.S. for now, and is rolling out in limited waves.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's how Microsoft explains what Copilot Vision is all about:

“Copilot can now understand the full context of what you’re doing online. When you choose to enable Copilot Vision, it sees the page you're on, it reads along with you, and you can talk through the problem you're facing together. Browsing no longer needs to be a lonely experience with just you and all your tabs.”

Microsoft says Copilot Vision is built with privacy and security in mind. It’s an entirely opt-in experience, meaning you don’t have to turn it on if you don’t want to. Additionally, all the data Copilot Vision sees is immediately deleted once your session is finished. It does require an active internet connection to function.

In this initial Copilot Vision preview, the feature will only work on certain websites. It’s also promising that the data it sees from content online is not used to train AI models. Copilot Vision is part of Microsoft Edge and doesn't require a Copilot+ PC as the AI processing is handled in the cloud.