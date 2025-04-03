Microsoft is holding its special 50th anniversary Copilot event this Friday, April 4 at 9:30 AM PT. The event will be live-streamed here, directly on Microsoft's website, so you can watch the announcements as they happen.

The webpage includes a calendar invite, which will automatically add the event to your calendar app of choice. Based on the invite, the event will be at least an hour long.

The company has confirmed that the day will focus on consumer AI announcements related to Microsoft Copilot, but has given no hints as to what those announcements will be exactly.

Given that this is Microsoft's 50th anniversary, the company is likely to have some relatively big news to share that will set the stage for the next 50 years. So I'm hoping to see new Copilot features and integrations across Windows, apps, services, and devices.

In the last few months, Microsoft has rebuilt the Copilot app for Windows from the ground up as a native experience. Perhaps we'll see the company build upon this new Windows app with more integrations throughout the OS.

The company also announced last year a feature that would let Copilot view what's currently open on your desktop and provide suggestions, hints, and tips based on what you're doing. That's yet to ship, so maybe we'll hear more about it on April 4.

There's also Copilot+ PCs, which were announced last year and include exclusive AI features that are powered by dedicated NPU chips on new Windows PCs. Features like Windows Recall, Click To Do, and AI in Windows Search have already been announced, and we expect there's more on the horizon.

Whatever the company intends to announce, we'll be on the ground as the news breaks and will have some hands-on time with all the new features. Be sure to stay tuned to Windows Central, and let us know in the comments what you're hoping to see unveiled.