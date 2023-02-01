It looks like the date for Microsoft Build 2023 has just leaked

What you need to know

Dates for Microsoft's annual Build developer conference have leaked ahead of announcement.

Viewing the page source of the Microsoft Build website reveals the dates May 23-25.

Last year's Build conference was held on May 24-26 in Seattle and online.

Microsoft's annual Build conference for Windows, Azure, and Microsoft 365 developers is yet to receive an official event date, though the event itself has been confirmed to be taking place at some point this year. Now, a quick peek at the Microsoft Build website's page source has revealed the potential date.

As spotted by @XenoPanther on Twitter, the date "May 23-25, 2023" can be seen when checking the page source on the Microsoft Build website, giving us a solid reason to think that's the date Microsoft Build 2023 will be held.

The current live version of the Microsoft Build website (opens in new tab) was just recently updated to say the following: "Thank you for your interest in Microsoft Build. We're getting ready to launch registration - check back soon!" This just suggest that Microsoft is almost ready to announce dates for the event.

Of course, the dates spotted in the page source could simply be a placeholder until Microsoft has an actual date locked in, but considering last year's Build conference took place on May 24-26, we think May 23-25 for Build 2023 is a likely candidate. This would have the event run from Tuesday to Thursday.

If you check the page source for https://t.co/vDigeHYISm 👀Then MS Build 2023 will take place between May 23rd and 25th https://t.co/qftdq3kGba pic.twitter.com/RKY8aTiZixJanuary 31, 2023 See more

It's currently unclear if Build 2023 will be a hybrid digital and in-person event like last year, or if the company plans to return to an all-digital event for this year. In-person attendance was limited in 2022, with many opting to tune into the event digitally instead.

Microsoft Build is where Microsoft often announces new features for developers, including updates to the Windows App SDK, Microsoft 365, and more. Unfortunately, Microsoft rarely talks about new Windows features at Build these days, though that doesn't mean they couldn't start doing so now we know Windows 11 is being developed on a "continuous innovation" release schedule.