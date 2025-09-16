Microsoft announces $30 billion UK investment — massive week for AI investment kicks off
Microsoft joins NVIDIA and OpenAI as American companies invest heavily in AI in the UK.
Microsoft will invest over $30 billion in the UK over the next four years. Microsoft joins other tech giants in investing in the country. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are set to join President Trump during his second full state visit to the UK.
It's a massive week for AI investment in the UK. Based on the latest reports and Microsoft's recent blog post, the investment will see NVIDIA provide hardware, OpenAI supply technology, and Microsoft invest money.
Details of NVIDIA and OpenAI's investment are unknown and unconfirmed at this point. But Microsoft has shared several details about its plans.
Microsoft announced a $30 billion investment in AI infrastructure and operations. It’s the largest financial commitment the company has ever made to the UK, though not the first. Microsoft announced a $3.2 billion investment in AI infrastructure in the UK two years ago.
Microsoft's newly announced investment includes $15 billion in capital expenditures to build out cloud and AI infrastructure.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared a statement on Microsoft's investment:
"Microsoft’s landmark investment is a powerful vote of confidence in UK’s leadership in AI and cutting-edge technology. This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change."
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the company's history in the UK in a video. The tech giant has been in the UK for over four decades and currently has 6,000 employees there. Microsoft also has several AI and research labs and game studios in the UK.
AI has been a buzzword for several years now. Tech companies are eager to integrate AI into existing services and build out infrastructure to meet demand. The AI arms race has also proven lucrative for several companies.
NVIDIA became the first $4 trillion company earlier this year, thanks in large part to its dominance in AI hardware. Microsoft later became the second $4 trillion company, though it has since fallen below that threshold. Microsoft's Azure, which powers many AI tools, earned $75 billion in a single year.
The US government appears eager to promote US companies in the AI arms race. The US government now owns a 10% stake in Intel. That move was made to help ensure domestic chip manufacturing.
President Trump's visit to the UK seems to be part of a greater push to get American companies such as NVIDIA and OpenAI a stronger foothold in the AI space. Microsoft's investment would further solidify efforts to expand the reach of US companies powering AI experiences.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
