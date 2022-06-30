Microsoft wants feedback from Family Insiders on Windows 11, Edge, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft has launched an Insider program aimed at receiving feedback from parents and guardians.

Microsoft Family Insiders get to speak with "Microsoft decision makers" that create family experiences.

Family Insiders helped test Microsoft Defender for Individuals before its launch and shared feedback on the new Family widget on Windows 11.

Microsoft continues to seek feedback from users of its products. Recently, the tech giant sent out an invitation to parents and guardians to become Microsoft Family Insiders. Those that join the program will be able to try out products before their release, provide feedback to Microsoft, and engage with the community.

All of this my sound a bit familiar. Microsoft already has the Windows Insider program as well as Insider programs for a range of other products and programs. While there seems to be some overlap between the different Insider programs, Family Insiders will focus on how Microsoft's products relate to families.

"Family Insiders get the opportunity to connect with Microsoft decision makers who are building new family experiences for the products you use every day," said Microsoft in a Tech Community post (opens in new tab).

These Insiders will be able to participate in monthly community calls with product leads, designers, engineers, and researchers. They'll also receive monthly newsletters that point to surveys, polls, and other ways to provide feedback from the perspective of families.

Here are the perks of the Family Insider program that Microsoft highlights:

Connect with Microsoft teams to improve product experiences for families everywhere.

Preview new designs and test upcoming features before general release.

Get tips and tutorials for making the most of your Microsoft products.

Receive email newsletters with research opportunities and educational resources.

Earn Microsoft swag for engaging with the community and sharing your feedback!

While Microsoft's post about the program only went up on June 29, 2022, the company has already worked with Family Insiders on a variety of products. Microsoft Defender for Individuals was tested by Family Insiders before its public release. Insiders also shared feedback about the new Family widget on Windows 11 and spoke to the Family Safety, OneDrive, Lists, Edge, and Education teams from Microsoft.

You can sign up to be a Family Insider (opens in new tab) through Microsoft's website. Registering requires you to fill out demographic information and sign a participation form.