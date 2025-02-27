Microsoft's Windows 365 Link PC shows up in real life photos ahead of availability this spring

Last year, Microsoft unveiled its first Windows desktop mini PC, except it's not your typical mini PC. It's a thin client, designed to run Windows 11 by streaming it from the cloud. Locally, the device runs a super lightweight version of Windows, which is designed solely to connect the user to a Windows 365 PC as set up by an employer in the cloud.

The device is called the Windows 365 Link, and is supposed to be the first of a new category of Windows 365 PCs. Microsoft is slowly ushering in a new category of Windows PCs that don't actually run Windows apps, and instead stream the Windows experience via the internet and remote desktop protocol.

There are many advantages to this, the primary one being security. Windows 365 PCs will be inherently more secure as the data they deal with is never stored locally. If the device is ever stolen, all the data that computer ever worked on would still be safe, stored in a secure cloud PC on the Windows 365 service.

It also helps with reducing e-waste, as thin clients like the Windows 365 Link aren't reliant on internal specs to be useful. In 10 years time, the Windows 365 Link device should still perfectly usable and secure, as the cloud PC can be upgraded with a better CPU, more RAM, and storage whenever necessary.

Now, images of a real Windows 365 Link have appeared in the wild, suggesting that we're getting close to general availability. The device is now in private testing with a number of Windows 365 customers, with general availability expected to begin in April.

The Windows 365 Link really is tiny! (Image credit: @AdamGrossTX on X)

The images show us just how small the Windows 365 Link is, being small enough to be held in one hand. It's made of plastic, similarly to the Windows Dev Kit 2023, and features a USB-A port and 3.5mm audio jack on the front, two more USB-A ports on the back, a USB-C port, ethernet, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

In regard to what's on the inside, I understand the Windows 365 Link is powered by a low-end Intel N250 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage. On a normal PC, these specs would be pitiful, but as the device itself doesn't actually run any apps, it's not something the user is going to notice.

These low-end specs also allow Microsoft to price the box competitively. The device is expected to go on sale for $349 in April, which is much cheaper than a Mac mini M4, while potentially being more capable with a high-end desktop-class CPU and GPU, if a cloud PC is configured as such.

Of course, that does mean the Windows 365 Link is useless unless you have an active subscription to a Windows 365 PC. As things currently stand, Windows 365 is an enterprise only service, meaning you're only likely to ever come across the 365 Link if it's issued to you by your workplace.

It's not hard to believe that Microsoft would like to open Windows 365 up as a consumer service in the future, too. In fact, we know Microsoft wants to do just that. When that will be ready is anyone's guess, but I would wager it will be sooner rather than later.