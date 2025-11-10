Microsoft hits the breaks on Windows 11 File Explorer 'recommended files' feature

The new recommended files feature is no longer rolling out

Microsoft has paused the rollout of an upcoming new feature for the File Explorer on Windows 11 that promoted "recommended" files in large thumbnails at the top of the File Explorer Home tab.

The feature has been in testing for a number of months, and began rolling out to production PCs for the first time on October 28. As of November 5, however, Microsoft has hit the breaks on rolling out this feature to the public.

The changelog for this update describes the feature as the following: