Should Microsoft make its own wearable AI hardware with Copilot?
Dan & Zac discuss the latest on Windows 11, and whether or not Microsoft should consider making AI wearable hardware powered by Copilot to compete with devices like the newly announced Meta Ray Ban Displays.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the latest with Windows 11: new updates for Paint and Notepad, plus Windows 10 EOL and Consumer Reports asking Microsoft to extend support.
Also on the agenda, Intel & NVIDIA are teaming up to create new chips fused with RTX GPUs, and Meta launches it first Ray Ban Display glasses with AI built-in. Should Microsoft do the same?
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Timestamps
- 02:24: Windows 11 news
- 17:11: Handheld Gaming Mode in-depth look
- 26:40: Windows 10 EOL
- 39:07: Intel & NVIDIA partnership
- 50:38: Meta Ray Ban Display and should Microsoft make its own Copilot wearable?
Hosts:
Subscribe to the Windows Central Podcast
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
- Download the Windows Central Podcast
If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.