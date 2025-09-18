Should Microsoft make its own wearable AI hardware with Copilot?

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the latest with Windows 11: new updates for Paint and Notepad, plus Windows 10 EOL and Consumer Reports asking Microsoft to extend support.

Also on the agenda, Intel & NVIDIA are teaming up to create new chips fused with RTX GPUs, and Meta launches it first Ray Ban Display glasses with AI built-in. Should Microsoft do the same?

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

02:24: Windows 11 news

17:11: Handheld Gaming Mode in-depth look

26:40: Windows 10 EOL

39:07: Intel & NVIDIA partnership

50:38: Meta Ray Ban Display and should Microsoft make its own Copilot wearable?

Hosts:

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Microsoft should make wearable Copilot hardware to compete | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 09/18/25 - YouTube Watch On