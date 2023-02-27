Windows Central Podcast #301: Windows 11, Xbox, Bing

By Zac Bowden
published

Episode 301: Xbox is playing nice

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into Windows 11 Moment 2, Bing Chat AI updates, Microsoft bringing its games to GeForce Now and Nintendo, Microsoft Teams enhancements, and so much more!

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.