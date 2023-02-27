Windows Central Podcast #301: Windows 11, Xbox, Bing
Episode 301: Xbox is playing nice
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into Windows 11 Moment 2, Bing Chat AI updates, Microsoft bringing its games to GeForce Now and Nintendo, Microsoft Teams enhancements, and so much more!
Links
- For gaming's future, PlayStation and Xbox need to stop squabbling and focus on the real enemy | Windows Central
- The next big Windows 11 feature drop is imminent, here's everything that's new | Windows Central
- New Microsoft Teams will deliver massive performance boost and use less battery, says report | Windows Central
- New Bing Chat AI is now available in Edge mobile, Bing apps, and Skype Preview | Windows Central
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
