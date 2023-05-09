Windows Central Podcast #310: Surface Duo woes and Windows 10 is finished

By Zac Bowden
published

Episode 310: The Surface Duo is in trouble

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft abandoning their dual-screen foldable smartphone, Windows 11 updates & the end of Windows 10, the spiritual return of Windows Gadgets, third-party plugin support on Bing Chat AI, review Redfall, and more!

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.