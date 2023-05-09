Windows Central Podcast #310: Surface Duo woes and Windows 10 is finished

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft abandoning their dual-screen foldable smartphone, Windows 11 updates & the end of Windows 10, the spiritual return of Windows Gadgets, third-party plugin support on Bing Chat AI, review Redfall, and more!

