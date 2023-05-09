Windows Central Podcast #310: Surface Duo woes and Windows 10 is finished
Episode 310: The Surface Duo is in trouble
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft abandoning their dual-screen foldable smartphone, Windows 11 updates & the end of Windows 10, the spiritual return of Windows Gadgets, third-party plugin support on Bing Chat AI, review Redfall, and more!
Links
- The Microsoft Surface Duo is in trouble - Windows Central
- Microsoft is modernizing even more parts of File Explorer - Windows Central
- Microsoft is planning a major change to widgets - Windows Central
- Get ready for third-party plugin support on Bing Chat AI - Windows Central
- Redfall Review - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Senior Editor
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
