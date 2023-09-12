Windows Central Podcast #324: WordPad dies, Windows 11 23H2 reviewed, and more

By Zac Bowden
published

Episode 324: RIP WordPad

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft killing off Windows WordPad, Microsoft Paint's new AI feature, how a cheap MacBook could hurt Microsoft, Microsoft remembering the Surface Duo exists, review the Windows 11 2023 Update, the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Mercury Edition, the Monoprice 35 Zero-G UW-QHD (38035) Gaming Monitor, and more!

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads