Windows Central Podcast #324: WordPad dies, Windows 11 23H2 reviewed, and more
Episode 324: RIP WordPad
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft killing off Windows WordPad, Microsoft Paint's new AI feature, how a cheap MacBook could hurt Microsoft, Microsoft remembering the Surface Duo exists, review the Windows 11 2023 Update, the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Mercury Edition, the Monoprice 35 Zero-G UW-QHD (38035) Gaming Monitor, and more!
Links
- Windows 11 2023 Update Review - Windows Central
- Microsoft will add this powerful Paint feature for FREE - Windows Central
- Microsoft is killing the classic Windows WordPad app after almost 3 decades - Windows Central
- How a cheap MacBook could hurt Microsoft - Windows Central
- Razer Blade 14 (2023) Mercury Edition review - Windows Central
- Monoprice 35 Zero-G UW-QHD (38035) Gaming Monitor review - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
