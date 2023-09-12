Windows Central Podcast #324: WordPad dies, Windows 11 23H2 reviewed, and more

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft killing off Windows WordPad, Microsoft Paint's new AI feature, how a cheap MacBook could hurt Microsoft, Microsoft remembering the Surface Duo exists, review the Windows 11 2023 Update, the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Mercury Edition, the Monoprice 35 Zero-G UW-QHD (38035) Gaming Monitor, and more!

