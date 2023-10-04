Windows Central Podcast #326: The biggest Microsoft leak in history

By Zac Bowden
published

Panos Panay leaves Microsoft, Windows 11 23H2 isn't here, and the biggest leak in Microsoft history.

Surface event
(Image credit: Microsoft)

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the biggest leak in Xbox history and what we learnt from it, all the fallout from Microsoft's Surface & AI event, Panos Panay leaving Microsoft and what this means for the future of the Surface portfolio, the Windows 11 fall update, potential problems with Qualcomm's upcoming Oryon CPUs, and more!

Hosts:

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads