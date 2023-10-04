Windows Central Podcast #326: The biggest Microsoft leak in history
Panos Panay leaves Microsoft, Windows 11 23H2 isn't here, and the biggest leak in Microsoft history.
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the biggest leak in Xbox history and what we learnt from it, all the fallout from Microsoft's Surface & AI event, Panos Panay leaving Microsoft and what this means for the future of the Surface portfolio, the Windows 11 fall update, potential problems with Qualcomm's upcoming Oryon CPUs, and more!
Links
- Leaked documents detail next-gen Xbox targeting 2028 - Windows Central
- Microsoft's Surface and AI event: A massive blunder and missed opportunity - Windows Central
- Surface and Windows lead Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft in major shake up - Windows Central
- Review: The Windows 11 September 26, 2023 Update - Windows Central
- Report suggests Qualcomm's upcoming Oryon CPUs stirred controversy among PC makers - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Senior Editor
No comments yet Comment from the forums