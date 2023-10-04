Windows Central Podcast #326: The biggest Microsoft leak in history

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the biggest leak in Xbox history and what we learnt from it, all the fallout from Microsoft's Surface & AI event, Panos Panay leaving Microsoft and what this means for the future of the Surface portfolio, the Windows 11 fall update, potential problems with Qualcomm's upcoming Oryon CPUs, and more!

Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere: