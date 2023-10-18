Windows Central Podcast #328: Intel teases Windows 12?

By Zac Bowden
published

Snapdragon X Series is official, Windows 12 teased by intel, and more

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and
on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Intel's CFO teasing a significant "Windows refresh" coming next year, Qualcomm announcing it's new Snapdragon X Series platform for PC, an ex-Microsoft developer bringing Android 14 to the Surface Duo, Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 9i, 3D laptops, and more!

