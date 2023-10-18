Windows Central Podcast #328: Intel teases Windows 12?
Snapdragon X Series is official, Windows 12 teased by intel, and more
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and
on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Intel's CFO teasing a significant "Windows refresh" coming next year, Qualcomm announcing it's new Snapdragon X Series platform for PC, an ex-Microsoft developer bringing Android 14 to the Surface Duo, Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 9i, 3D laptops, and more!
Links
- Qualcomm’s next-gen PC processors to compete with Apple officially named Snapdragon X Series - Windows Central
- Intel tease suggests 'Windows 12' really is coming in 2024 - Windows Central
- Surface Duo gets Android 14 update, but it's not from Microsoft - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
