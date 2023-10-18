Windows Central Podcast #328: Intel teases Windows 12?

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and

on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Intel's CFO teasing a significant "Windows refresh" coming next year, Qualcomm announcing it's new Snapdragon X Series platform for PC, an ex-Microsoft developer bringing Android 14 to the Surface Duo, Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 9i, 3D laptops, and more!

