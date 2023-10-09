Surface Duo gets Android 14 update, but it's not from Microsoft

What you need to know

Ex-Microsoft developer Thai Nguyen's Surface Duo-optimized version of Android 14 is available for download.

Android 14 ROM ships with plenty of neat features, including an AOSP base with Google apps, Settings app icons from stock Surface Duo ROM, and more.

You can also expect a lot of bugs while running this release on your device.

The developer recommends Pixel Launcher for this build.

Microsoft will no longer ship updates to the original Surface Duo, but the Surface Duo 2 will continue to receive support until 2024.

Microsoft hasn't shipped meaningful updates to the Surface Duo in the past few months. Last month, the company announced that it will no longer ship updates to the original Surface Duo, though the Surface Duo 2 will continue to receive updates until 2024.

In hindsight, Microsoft believed that dual-screen devices were the future, but recent developments reflect a different reality, as the Surface Duo is seemingly dead. While the Surface Duo 2 is still supported, the chances of these updates shipping with any major changes are extremely slim. It's highly likely that the device will continue running on Android 12L, as Microsoft has remained silent on its plans to bring Android 13 or even Android 14 to the device anytime soon.

Luckily, there's still an alternative available that first or second-gen Surface Duo owners can explore. In May, Thai Nguyen, an ex-Microsoft developer, started experimenting with bringing stock Android 14 ROM to Surface Duo. The project seems to have morphed from its infancy and is now available for download.

Here is the Android 14 release for Duo 1/2- AOSP base with Google apps- Hinge Gap disable for Duo 2- Settings app icons from stock Surface Duo ROM- OTA enabled for future buildd- Please use Pixel Launcher for this build.- Expect lots of bugshttps://t.co/GbLzQpXTX0 pic.twitter.com/TO9jG1zV6SOctober 9, 2023 See more

It is worth noting that the Android 14 ROM is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP), and ships with the following:

AOSP base with Google apps

Hinge Gap disable for Duo 2

Settings app icons from stock Surface Duo ROM

OTA enabled for future build

The ex-Microsoft developer also recommends Pixel Launcher for this build. It is worth noting that the experience might not be as smooth and seamless as you may hope. The developer stated that users should "expect a lot of bugs." With this in mind, you can head to GitHub and download Android 14 ROM for your Surface Duo.

During launch, the Surface Duo 2 shipped with Android 11 and has only received Android 12L as the only major OS update since. As our Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, highlighted, "Android 13 has been out for a year, and Android 14 is set to launch imminently."

Google's new lineup of Pixel devices could be worth your while

(Image credit: Google)

Other than the aesthetic appeal, battery life, and other salient features, users often look at a device's longevity in terms of its durability and how long it will continue receiving updates.

As it seems, Google has clocked and bridged this gap with its latest entries, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that were recently launched. Aside from incorporating quality-of-life features in these devices, Google promised to support these devices for up to 7 years, bringing new features and security updates. Not forgetting that spare parts for these devices will be readily available.

At the end of the day, you're better off placing your bet on a device that will be there for the long haul rather than living in uncertainty.

Do you think Microsoft's Surface Duo stands a fighting chance against competitors such as Google? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.