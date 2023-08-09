Microsoft ships Surface Duo July update in August as support for device limps along

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped an update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

The update includes Android's security fixes from July 2023.

Microsoft has not shipped a meaningful feature update for the Surface Duo family of devices in almost one year.

Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 owners have been waiting for a July security update for quite some time. Despite being well into August, Microsoft only shipped the July security update for the foldables this week. Microsoft's support document for the update labels it as an "August 8 release," so you should see the update soon as it rolls out gradually.

The update does not include any new features or major changes. The change log only has a single item.

"Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – July 2023," stated Microsoft.

The Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 have not received a meaningful feature update in almost a year, so it's not surprising to see a simple security update ship.

Surface Duo continues to dwindle away

Today's update is par for the course from Microsoft. Earlier this year, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden outlined how the Surface Duo is in trouble. The device is still on Android 12L and updates to Android 13 or Android 14 are uncertain. Microsoft would not confirm if any major Android updates are on the way to the Surface duo lineup.

Security updates will continue to ship to the Surface Duo 2 until October 2024, but that may be all owners of the folding phone can expect.

Many of the members of the Surface Duo OS team have been moved to work on Teams Rooms on Android, according to Bowden's sources. He also reported that as of a few months ago, Microsoft did not have plans to deliver Android 13 for Surface Duo.

The lack of meaningful updates has led to unofficial projects being worked on to bring Android 13 to Surface Duo.

Many fans and enthusiasts have been disappointed by Microsoft's efforts related to Surface Duo. Our Dan Rice argued that Surface Duo is Windows Phone all over again. Jason Ward explained how Microsoft's dubious positioning of the Surface Duo killed an ambitious vision.

With Microsoft seemingly abandoning the Surface Duo lineup, I expect many to check out devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold.