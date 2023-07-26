Samsung's pre-order deals are SO good, I'm still tempted to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold5

I own the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. I bought it day one, actually, because Samsung made an offer I just couldn't resist. It has been a great phone for me, other than a frustrating experience trying to get it fixed after a hinge malfunction killed the display (foldable pains, unfortunately). I haven't really felt any desire to upgrade it leading up to the launch of its successor — every leak pointed to a boring, iterative upgrade.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is official! Yeah, it's a boring upgrade. Still, I find myself hovering over the "checkout" button on Samsung's website yet again, solely because the company's pre-order deals and discounts are just that good. Sure, I don't need a new phone, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't enjoy getting one. Here's what you can expect from the Z Fold5, and why it's so tempting to preorder it.

A heap of discounts and pre-order bonuses

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Let's get the important stuff out of the way first. After all, that's why you're here — to learn why it's so tempting to pay for such an iterative upgrade. Samsung is offering a huge assortment of various pre-order discounts, bonuses, and bundling options with the launch of its latest lineup, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Watch6 and Watch6 Classic, and Tab S9 series.

To begin, you can get up to $1,000 off immediately by trading in your old device. Have the Z Fold4 already? That's $1,000 off the Z Fold5, immediately bringing the device down to just $799.99. Considering I paid a grand total of under $1,500 for my unlocked 512GB Z Fold4, Watch5 Pro, and Buds2 Pro a year ago, that's a fantastic starting point. Samsung is also upgrading the base 256GB of storage to 512GB completely for free, and offering another $150 off if you need a whopping 1TB of storage.

It doesn't stop there, though. Need a new tablet? You can save up to 30% off the brand-new Galaxy Tab S9+ or Tab S9 Ultra by bundling it with your phone. If you desire the glorious rotating bezel of the Watch6 Classic, Samsung is taking a substantial $240 off its price tag when you bundle. Heck, grab a pair of wireless earbuds with the excellent Buds2 Pro (which I personally use and love) for just $49.99 when you bundle.

When compared to last year's lineup, these devices are pretty boring. Still, they're some of the best you can buy and you can save a lot on them right now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Even after that, you can still save up to 30% on a wide assortment of bundled accessories, including wireless charging pads, fast chargers, phone cases, and the newly redesigned Z Fold5 S-Pen. Samsung will also throw in some software freebies like 4 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Microsoft 365 Basic, and give you a discount on two years of Samsung Care+ if you want to insure your new phone against any damage or breakdowns. Combine that with (optional) 24-month interest-free financing through Samsung, and you can see why it's so tempting to pull the trigger.

Those who expressed their interest in the new Samsung devices ahead of launch by reserving with an email can score an extra $50 off their order, and this discount can be applied to devices now, not just accessories. You can even take advantage of Samsung's Offer programs (for students and teachers, military and first responders, and more) for an extra 10-15% off absolutely everything.

Pretty much everything Samsung announced today benefits from a diverse range of pre-order bonuses, including the Z Flip5. If you already own the Z Flip4, you can upgrade and get a far superior cover screen and a more powerful processor for just $100 by trading in. You can also get sweet discounts on bundled accessories and products, and take advantage of any other eligible offers. At the very least, it's worth clicking the links above and below and exploring Samsung's site to see what kind of deals you can get.

Comparing the Z Fold5 to the Z Fold4

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is my daily driver, which means I use it every day. I pair it with Microsoft Launcher, the SwiftKey keyboard, Outlook and other mobile Microsoft apps, and Phone Link for an ultra-productive, premium experience that also communicates seamlessly with my Windows PC. My Fold4 is effective for work and play, and helps me keep in touch with the Windows Central team while also enjoying a spot of Solitaire, TikTok, or YouTube.

So how is the Fold5 better? Well, it features a more powerful and efficient processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2... As it should. The display also gets a bit brighter, which is nice. The headlining feature, though, is also unbelievably small — The hinge has been redesigned to feature fewer parts and allow the Fold5 to close completely flat, sans the annoying gab with the wedge-shaped Fold4. This will (hopefully) improve long-term durability for the hinge and screen, but the greatest benefit to me is to stop lint and dust from getting onto the inner screen every time I put my phone into my pocket.

If you think this is a dreadfully boring year-over-year upgrade, though, you'd be absolutely right. There's very little exciting about the ZFold5 over the Fold4, and it normally wouldn't be worth upgrading to it. Samsung's pre-order bonuses and savings sweeten the pot significantly, though, especially when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will likely feature just as lucrative pre-order deals next year.

Considering the possibilities

(Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm looking at my cart on the Samsung website right now. After tax, the final cost comes down to a decent chunk under $1,700. That's a pretty penny and within $150 of the full cost of an undiscounted Galaxy ZFold 5, but I'm getting a whole lot more than that. I'm replacing my Fold4 with a slightly better Fold5 (with a more interesting color), but I'm also finally getting my rotating bezel back with the beautiful Watch6 Classic. I even included two years of Samsung Care+ for the Fold5, just in case.

What's properly enticing me, though, is the inclusion of the Galaxy Tab S9+ in my cart. I've never owned an Android tablet or iPad, and I'm endlessly curious how Samsung's premium large-screen devices compare to my trusty Surface Pro X or the newer Surface Pro 9 for productivity, entertainment, and even playing some of the best Xbox games with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Normally, I'd never consider paying the cost necessary to obtain a properly premium tablet from Apple or Samsung, but my collection of deals and discounts pulls the brand-new, barely-announced Tab S9+ to just under $600 from its usual $1,000 pricing.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Future)

If any Samsung product announced today interests you, I highly suggest checking out the links below and exploring Samsung's pre-order offers. The Z Fold5, Watch6 Classic, and Tab S9+ in my cart would be discounted by nearly $2,000 for the entire bundle, which is unheard of for brand-new products. Even if I didn't trade-in my Fold4 (which I wouldn't need any more with the Fold5, obviously), I'd still be saving over $900. Considering Samsung's great working relationship with Microsoft, it seems like the perfect fit for me.

With the future of the Surface Duo line of dual-screen smartphones in question, Samsung's polished and feature-packed foldable phones are more enticing than ever. I already moved on from the Surface Duo after rumors that the Surface Duo 3 would mistakenly attempt to compete directly with Samsung's Z Fold series, and that's before considering the allure of Samsung's excellent pre-order deals on new devices. Samsung is offering me $1,000 to trade-in my Fold4 for a new phone — Why would I ever leave Samsung behind now?

If I do pull the trigger, at least expect some more content on these devices from me here at Windows Central.