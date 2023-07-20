Surface Pro 9 is the lowest price it's ever been right now during this Surface Sale

As you can see from our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review and our Surface Laptop 5 review from earlier this year, we absolutely love these latest iterations and recommend them to anyone interested. Now, thanks to some stunning Surface deals going on at Best Buy and Amazon right now, it's easier to get these amazing devices while they're offered at a major discount.

Whether you're looking for a device to work on, a device to get you through school, or a device to relax with during your free time, a Surface Laptop 5 or Surface Pro 9 will help you meet your desires.

Surface Pro 9 8GB RAM 256GB Storage: was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy (save $150) The Surface Pro 9 is the combination of 10 years of product refinement, and you can really feel it here. Almost everything about the Surface Pro 9 is perfect if you like the form factor that is. It features an Intel Evo Core i5-1235U with a removable SSD. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this Surface Pro 9 configuration offered at. Price Check: Amazon $1,299



✅Pros: Excellent performance, up to 15.5 hr battery life

Surface Laptop 5 8GB RAM 512GB Storage: was $1,299 now $989 at Amazon (save 24%) The Surface Laptop 5 is a great laptop with a long battery life of up to 18 hours. It's the same as the previous model, but with an updated typing feel, newer 12th-Gen Intel chips under the hood, and a slight improvement on battery life. Everything you could ask for in a minor upgrade. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, but it is far lower than usual. Price Check: Best Buy $1,299



✅Pros: Excellent performance, up to 18 hr battery life

Image 1 of 2 Surface Pro 9 connected to a keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central) Surface Laptop 5 on a table. (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to performance and reliability the Surface Laptop line has repeatedly proven itself over and over again. The latest Surface Laptop 5 is the perfect upgrade from its previous version offering longer battery life of up to 18 hours with subtle upgrades to the keyboard and touchpad. This laptop has that minimalist premium look that grabs your attention in an elegantly understated sort of way. You can get it in a number of colors and various configurations with different processors as well as differing RAM and Storage amounts.

Meanwhile, the Surface Pro 9 is more of a touchscreen tablet that can be connected with a keyboard to function as a laptop if you want it to. Its versatility combined with its strong performance make it a great choice for people on the go. The battery lasts up to 19 hours making it possible to rely on it during a full work or school day. Plus, the SSD door is easy to open without needing tools so you can upgrade storage down the road if you'd like.