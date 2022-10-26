Best Surface Laptop 5 accessories 2022

Sporting 12th Gen Intel CPUs, speedy DDR5 RAM, a sharp display, top-of-the-line connectivity, and more, the Surface Laptop 5 is one of the most enticing clamshell devices of 2022. But while you'll have a fantastic experience with it out of the box, it'll be even better with some accompanying accessories that help keep it safe from damage, improve its versatility, and expand its capabilities. Here's a look at several of our favorite peripherals for Microsoft's latest and greatest.

If we're making suggestions...

All of the above accessories will enhance your experience with the Surface Laptop 5, but if we had to pick just one, we'd recommend TIMBUK2's Classic Messenger Bag since most people will likely want something durable and spacious to carry their laptop around in. Its Eco Cordura fabric offers plenty of effective protection, while the large main compartment gives you plenty of room for extra peripherals. It's also narrower and shorter than most backpacks, which should make storing it while in a plane or vehicle easier.

If you need a dock, you can't go wrong with Plugable's USB-C 4K Docking Station. With 13 ports, triple 4K monitor support, and 100W of host charging power, it's perfect for expanding your Surface Laptop 5's overall versatility. Microsoft's Surface Dock 2 is a strong alternative with its incredibly high 199W charging, though you don't get quite as much extra connectivity.

Of course, you'll need an external monitor (or several) to take full advantage of a docking station, and we're big fans of both the HP Z27 and the Lenovo ThinKVision T24i-20. The former's gorgeous 4K panel, incredible color gamut, and deep contrast solidify it as a phenomenal choice for creative work, while the latter's good overall quality and low price make it ideal for people in need of something simple and affordable.

