Best Surface Laptop 5 accessories 2022
Your experience with Microsoft's latest laptop will be even better with these accessories.
Sporting 12th Gen Intel CPUs, speedy DDR5 RAM, a sharp display, top-of-the-line connectivity, and more, the Surface Laptop 5 is one of the most enticing clamshell devices of 2022. But while you'll have a fantastic experience with it out of the box, it'll be even better with some accompanying accessories that help keep it safe from damage, improve its versatility, and expand its capabilities. Here's a look at several of our favorite peripherals for Microsoft's latest and greatest.
Staff Pick
Perfect for travel
TIMBUK2's Classic Messenger Bag offers a fantastic balance of protection and room for peripherals with its spacious design and Eco Cordura fabric material. There are plenty of colors to choose from, too, and there are multiple sizes available as well. The bag may be a little pricey, but it's worth every cent.
Backpack alternative
If you'd prefer using a backpack instead of a shoulder bag, SwissGear's 1900 Scansmart is what we'd recommend. The water-resistant exterior gives way to a massive amount of padded interior storage, ensuring that you have enough room for pretty much anything.
Protection on a budget
Tomtoc's 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve is an excellent option for folks looking to get an affordable case. The exterior water-resistant fabric and thick interior padding offer effective protection, and there's an extra pouch you can use for small accessories, too. Like with TIMBUK2's bag, there are also multiple size options to pick from.
Get docked
Plugable's 4K USB-C Docking Station is a perfect fit for the Thunderbolt 4-equipped Surface Laptop 5. It features a whopping 13 ports, support for triple 4K 60Hz monitors, and 100W of host charging power. It's far from cheap, but the value it brings to the table is incredible.
Maximum power
Microsoft's Surface Dock 2 is an interesting alternative to Pluggable's hub that trades port quantity for higher host charging power and a considerably lower price. With it, you'll get support for 199W charging, dual 4K monitors, four USB-C slots, two USB-A ones, Ethernet, and a Kensington lock.
Simple expansion
Anker's USB-C Hub offers an inexpensive way to get access to four extra USB-A ports, which will be incredibly helpful if you're planning on hooking up peripherals like keyboards, mice, and more. It's also smaller than full docking stations, making it easier to travel with.
Get inking
The Surface Slim Pen 2 is Microsoft's most advanced stylus, featuring tilt support, 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, eraser functionality, more accurate "zero force inking," haptic feedback, rechargeable batteries, and a thin and light design.
Affordable stylus
The original Surface Pen is a less expensive stylus with most of the same features that you get with the Slim Pen, though it's thicker, doesn't have haptic feedback or zero force inking, and requires AAAA batteries.
Ergonomic typing
Logitech's Ergo K860 is one of the best keyboards on the market if you're looking for something optimal for long workdays at a desk. The "hump" design and padded wrist rest are incredibly comfortable, and the two-year wireless battery life is awesome, too.
Forget the trackpad
If you'd like to use a mouse instead of the Surface Laptop 5's trackpad, the Logitech MX Master 3 will be right up your alley. With its ergonomic design, precise optical sensor, 70-day battery life, and "magspeed" scroll wheel that can help you scroll through long pages, this mouse can do it all.
Embrace 4K
The HP Z27 is one of our favorite 4K monitors available. It looks sharp, features a rich and vibrant color gamut, has great contrast, and has extremely thin bezels. It's one of the best panels out there for people looking to expand the Surface Laptop 5 to 4K.
If we're making suggestions...
All of the above accessories will enhance your experience with the Surface Laptop 5, but if we had to pick just one, we'd recommend TIMBUK2's Classic Messenger Bag since most people will likely want something durable and spacious to carry their laptop around in. Its Eco Cordura fabric offers plenty of effective protection, while the large main compartment gives you plenty of room for extra peripherals. It's also narrower and shorter than most backpacks, which should make storing it while in a plane or vehicle easier.
If you need a dock, you can't go wrong with Plugable's USB-C 4K Docking Station. With 13 ports, triple 4K monitor support, and 100W of host charging power, it's perfect for expanding your Surface Laptop 5's overall versatility. Microsoft's Surface Dock 2 is a strong alternative with its incredibly high 199W charging, though you don't get quite as much extra connectivity.
Of course, you'll need an external monitor (or several) to take full advantage of a docking station, and we're big fans of both the HP Z27 and the Lenovo ThinKVision T24i-20. The former's gorgeous 4K panel, incredible color gamut, and deep contrast solidify it as a phenomenal choice for creative work, while the latter's good overall quality and low price make it ideal for people in need of something simple and affordable.
For some additional peripherals that you should consider pairing with the Surface Laptop 5, check out our roundup of the 12 best accessories for new laptop owners.