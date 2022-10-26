Best Surface Laptop 5 hubs and docking stations 2022

The Surface Laptop 5 is now available for sale and preorders are going out, and many people are sitting down with their fresh PC only to wonder how they're going to connect all of their usual office accessories. The Surface Laptop 5 has one USB-A port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Surface Connect hookup, but the real juicy connection is its Thunderbolt 4 port. It's currently the most powerful port you can find on consumer laptops, and there are a bunch of great docking stations available that can take advantage. We've rounded up the best Surface Laptop 5 docks right here, including more affordable hubs.

CalDigit's TS4 is the best Thunderbolt 4 docking station you can buy right now, and the Surface Laptop 5 has the right connection to make it work. It's also one of the most expensive options currently on the market, yet its popularity often has it sold out at most major online retailers. If you want the best and can find stock, this dock will not disappoint.

Kensington's SD5780T is a more affordable alternative that has fewer ports but nevertheless performs extremely well. If you're working in a public office, the addition of dual lock slots can help keep your hardware where it belongs. The dock also features drilled holes that align with Kensington's mounting brackets, allowing you to get the dock off of your desk to save space.

