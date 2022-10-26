Best Surface Laptop 5 hubs and docking stations 2022
Need more ports? No problem.
The Surface Laptop 5 is now available for sale and preorders are going out, and many people are sitting down with their fresh PC only to wonder how they're going to connect all of their usual office accessories. The Surface Laptop 5 has one USB-A port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Surface Connect hookup, but the real juicy connection is its Thunderbolt 4 port. It's currently the most powerful port you can find on consumer laptops, and there are a bunch of great docking stations available that can take advantage. We've rounded up the best Surface Laptop 5 docks right here, including more affordable hubs.
CalDigit's TS4 is the best Thunderbolt 4 docking station you can buy right now, but it does cost more than a lot of the competition. Nevertheless, it brings more ports than any other dock, up to 98W of charging power (more than enough for the Laptop 5), a lock slot for extra security, and a premium aluminum design.
Kensington's SD5780T is a more affordable alternative that's best suited for an office thanks to its dual lock slots and bracket mounting options. It has 11 total ports (including the host), with HDMI 2.1 and up to 96W charging power. The shell is a durable brushed aluminum, and it comes with a leading three-year warranty.
The Anker 341 is an affordable USB-C hub that you can pack along with your Laptop 5. It has external 4K at 30Hz display support, two USB 3.0 ports for data, downstream USB-C, and a USB-C passthrough port for charging. It also adds microSD and SD card readers, hookups that the Laptop 5 sorely lacks.
Microsoft's own Surface Dock 2 doesn't offer the most modern selection of ports, but it does connect with the proprietary Surface Connect port. This leaves your Laptop 5's native Thunderbolt 4 port free for other accessories. The Dock 2 can charge with up to 120W of power and supports dual 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate.
The Element Hub from CalDigit is a nifty little accessory that focuses on offering four downstream USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports and three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, greatly expanding your Laptop 5's connectivity. It's capable of up to 60W charging back to the host, and it can handle dual 4K displays at 60Hz in extended or mirror modes. It's built well and it won't take up much space on your desk.
Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is a powerful option that sets itself apart from the competition with a full aluminum build and customizable underglow RGB lighting. Aside from the fact that it makes your desk look like a rave, it adds three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, dual 4K monitor support at 60Hz, and up to 90W of charging power.
If we're making further suggestions ...
CalDigit's TS4 is the best Thunderbolt 4 docking station you can buy right now, and the Surface Laptop 5 has the right connection to make it work. It's also one of the most expensive options currently on the market, yet its popularity often has it sold out at most major online retailers. If you want the best and can find stock, this dock will not disappoint.
Kensington's SD5780T is a more affordable alternative that has fewer ports but nevertheless performs extremely well. If you're working in a public office, the addition of dual lock slots can help keep your hardware where it belongs. The dock also features drilled holes that align with Kensington's mounting brackets, allowing you to get the dock off of your desk to save space.
If you have one of the new Surface Pros, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Surface Pro docks for more options.
Cale Hunt is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. He focuses mainly on laptop reviews, news, and accessory coverage. He's been reviewing laptops and accessories full time since 2016, with hundreds of reviews published for Windows Central. He is an avid PC gamer and multi-platform user, and spends most of his time either tinkering with or writing about tech.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.