Windows Central Podcast #338: New Surfaces in April and June, Galaxy S24, and layoffs

By Zac Bowden
Surface hardware, Galaxy S24, and layoffs.

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the rumoured next round of Surface PC hardware announcements, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 & how it compares to the Google Pixel 8, Apple allowing developers to submit apps to the App Store that can stream games, Microsoft teasing major updates to Sticky Notes, Microsoft cutting 1900 jobs from their gaming division, and more!

