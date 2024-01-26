Windows Central Podcast #338: New Surfaces in April and June, Galaxy S24, and layoffs
News
By Zac Bowdenpublished
Surface hardware, Galaxy S24, and layoffs.
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the rumoured next round of Surface PC hardware announcements, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 & how it compares to the Google Pixel 8, Apple allowing developers to submit apps to the App Store that can stream games, Microsoft teasing major updates to Sticky Notes, Microsoft cutting 1900 jobs from their gaming division, and more!
Links
- Microsoft’s next Surface PC announcements may take place in March - Windows Central
- Samsung supercharges Galaxy S24, Plus, and Ultra with AI but spurns Bing in favor of Google - Windows Central
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is my dream phone - Windows Central
- Apple clears way for Xbox Cloud Gaming app for iPhone and iPad - Windows Central
- Microsoft teases BIG updates coming to the Sticky Notes tool on Windows 11 and Windows 10 soon - Windows Central
- Microsoft is laying off 1900 employees at Xbox - Windows Central
