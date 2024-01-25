Apple clears way for Xbox Cloud Gaming app for iPhone and iPad

What you need to know

Apple just announced that developers "can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog."

This change clears the path for Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now to have dedicated apps available through Apple's App Store.

Up to this point, Xbox Cloud Gaming has only been accessible through a browser, which provided a worse experience when compared to a dedicated app.

Apple just announced a major change that will have a monumental effect when it comes to gaming on the iPhone and iPad. Developers can now submit apps to the App Store that can stream games. That means Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and other services should soon have dedicated apps available for iOS and iPadOS.

Up until this point, Xbox Cloud Gaming and game streaming have been limited to the web browser on iOS and iPadOS. While that made games playable, it was not as good of an experience as a dedicated app. For example, the popular game Palworld is only available on the iPhone or iPad if you use a browser.

"Today, Apple is introducing new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs. Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog," explained Apple in a post for developers.

"Apps will also be able to provide enhanced discovery opportunities for streaming games, mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins that are found within their apps."

The latter part of that quote is interesting because it indicates the move was also made to make game discovery easier when using an iPhone or iPad. A dedicated app for Microsoft's games could provide a streamlined way to browse titles available through Xbox Game Pass that you could then play directly within an Xbox Cloud Gaming app.

While the change in policy comes after a European Commission antitrust investigation, Apple's changes to the App Store will take effect worldwide.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as they become available.