Windows Central Podcast #339: We're NOT Getting Windows 12 In 2024?
By Zac Bowdenpublished
Windows 12, Apple Vision Pro vs HoloLens 2, and more!
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss why we're not getting Windows 12 this year at least, Microsoft being the world's most valuable company for the next five years, Google finally bringing native Arm64 support to Chrome on Windows, the latest Windows Insider updates, initial Apple Vision Pro reviews, how Apple's malicious compliance with new EU rules is ruffling feathers, and more!
