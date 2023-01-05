Live
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti preorders and where to find stock - live report
The latest 40 series NVIDIA GPU is here. Here's where you can get your hands on one during its global launch.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card opened its preorders as the latest GPU in Team Green's 40 series lineup, offering PC gamers a more affordable alternative to the RTX 4090 and 4080 cards that launched in late 2022 if you can find the stock. Though the 4070 Ti began life as NVIDIA's cancelled RTX 4080 12GB variant, it has been reborn into a GPU aimed at fans in need of an elite graphics card for 1440p gaming. Notably, it's also a solid choice for some 4K gaming as well, especially if you opt to take advantage of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3, the cutting edge version of NVIDIA's upscaling technology that's exclusive to the 40 series.
Now, mere days after NVIDIA's surprise announcement of the RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023, the graphics card will soon be available around the globe. Thankfully, though, inventory of the card isn't expected to deplete as quickly as it did for 30 series GPUs during The Great GPU Shortage of 2020 and 2021. This is because stock has proven to be fairly stable throughout the arrivals of other 40 series cards, Intel's Arc lineup, and AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series. And while it's likely that the 4070 Ti will sell out on launch day, fresh supply of the GPU should hit digital shelves in the days and weeks following its release.
With all of that said, you should still act fast if you intend to buy, as it's still harder to get a new GPU than it was several years ago. To help you snag a 4070 Ti as quickly as possible, we've provided links to where you can find listings for the card at major retailers below. On top of that, we've also provided some important information about the GPU, including its price,
Further down, you'll also find our live coverage of the launch, which will feature links to specific SKUs, availability updates, news about the sale of pre-built PCs equipped with an RTX 4070 Ti, and more. We'll be frequently updating our live blog with the latest information throughout the next several days, so stay tuned!
Where can you buy an RTX 4070 Ti?
Like the RTX 4090 and 4080 before it, the RTX 4070 Ti can be purchased from major online retailers that frequently sell PC components. In the US, this includes sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H. Meanwhile, the card is available from Overclockers, Scan, Ebuyer, and Newegg UK for folks in the UK. Below, we've compiled a list of retailers for both regions.
Make sure you keep a close eye on these sites both throughout and after the 4070 Ti launch, as new listings for the graphics card will likely be added over time. Even if a retailer is fully sold out when you check it, a new model of the card may become publicly available later.
US: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
UK: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
What power supply do you need for the RTX 4070 Ti?
Getting your hands on a brand new RTX 4070 Ti would be awesome, but it's important to make sure your system has a power supply with enough capacity to actually support it. Since the 4070 Ti is rated for a maximum power draw of 285W, it's best paired with a 750W PSU. A power supply of this caliber will give the graphics card the juice it needs for maximum performance while also providing enough power for other components like your CPU and RAM modules.
If you need to upgrade your PC's PSU, you'll be happy to know that even the best power supply units aren't terribly expensive. You'll have no problem finding a quality PSU that falls in the $100-150 range, provided you're not looking at power supplies with extremely high 1000W+ capacities.
Should you buy an older graphics card instead of a 4070 Ti?
New graphics cards like the 4070 Ti are very expensive — more than they've ever been in the past, in fact. This, in addition to the fact that GPUs are also harder to find in stock than they used to be, makes cards from previous generations attractive alternatives.
While older GPUs like the RTX 3070, 3070 Ti, and 3080 won't offer the same elite 1440p and ultrawide gaming performance you'd get with the 4070 Ti, they're fairly easy to track down and are much more affordable, too. If you're on a budget or a tight timeframe and you're okay with sacrificing some performance, taking advantage of the best graphics card deals for an older GPU is a fantastic idea.
With that said, we recommend sticking with the 4070 Ti if you're looking for an experience without compromise. It's the most powerful 70 class card that NVIDIA has ever released, and it's perfect for pushing high framerates at max settings with a 1440p or ultrawide display.
What time does the RTX 4070 Ti go on sale?
While the exact release time for the 4070 Ti hasn't been revealed, it will likely become available around 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET, and 2 p.m. GMT on January 5, 2023 based on the launches of previous 40 series cards. That means it's likely available right now as you're reading this, so keep an eye out for listings!
If you see a listing that says "coming soon," you should select it and refresh the page often. There's a good chance you'll be able to get the card right as it becomes available this way.
What is the RTX 4070 Ti's price and MSRP?
The RTX 4070 Ti is less expensive than both the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. While those graphics cards have eye-watering MSRPs of $1,599 and $1,199 respectively, the 4070 Ti comes in at $799. As a result, it's much more affordable, although it's worth noting that it's still a full $200 pricier than NVIDIA's $599 RTX 3070 Ti from the previous GPU generation.
It's also important to note that while the price of the 4070 Ti is starting at $799, models of the GPU sold by NVIDIA's various manufacturing partners can (and surely will) be listed for a higher price. Typically, graphics cards with higher prices have bonus features like RGB lighting, customizable LED displays, water blocks, or some form of overclock.
