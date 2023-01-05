NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti preorders and where to find stock - live report

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card opened its preorders as the latest GPU in Team Green's 40 series lineup, offering PC gamers a more affordable alternative to the RTX 4090 and 4080 cards that launched in late 2022 if you can find the stock. Though the 4070 Ti began life as NVIDIA's cancelled RTX 4080 12GB variant, it has been reborn into a GPU aimed at fans in need of an elite graphics card for 1440p gaming. Notably, it's also a solid choice for some 4K gaming as well, especially if you opt to take advantage of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3, the cutting edge version of NVIDIA's upscaling technology that's exclusive to the 40 series.

Now, mere days after NVIDIA's surprise announcement of the RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023, the graphics card will soon be available around the globe. Thankfully, though, inventory of the card isn't expected to deplete as quickly as it did for 30 series GPUs during The Great GPU Shortage of 2020 and 2021. This is because stock has proven to be fairly stable throughout the arrivals of other 40 series cards, Intel's Arc lineup, and AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series. And while it's likely that the 4070 Ti will sell out on launch day, fresh supply of the GPU should hit digital shelves in the days and weeks following its release.

With all of that said, you should still act fast if you intend to buy, as it's still harder to get a new GPU than it was several years ago. To help you snag a 4070 Ti as quickly as possible, we've provided links to where you can find listings for the card at major retailers below. On top of that, we've also provided some important information about the GPU, including its price,

Further down, you'll also find our live coverage of the launch, which will feature links to specific SKUs, availability updates, news about the sale of pre-built PCs equipped with an RTX 4070 Ti, and more. We'll be frequently updating our live blog with the latest information throughout the next several days, so stay tuned!

Where can you buy an RTX 4070 Ti?

Like the RTX 4090 and 4080 before it, the RTX 4070 Ti can be purchased from major online retailers that frequently sell PC components. In the US, this includes sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H. Meanwhile, the card is available from Overclockers, Scan, Ebuyer, and Newegg UK for folks in the UK. Below, we've compiled a list of retailers for both regions.

Make sure you keep a close eye on these sites both throughout and after the 4070 Ti launch, as new listings for the graphics card will likely be added over time. Even if a retailer is fully sold out when you check it, a new model of the card may become publicly available later.

US: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti