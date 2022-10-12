Everything new for Microsoft Edge from Ignite 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft announced several new features for its Edge browser at Ignite 2022.

Edge Workplaces allow team members to share a set of browser tabs that stay up to date in real-time.

Website typo protection and enhanced security mode improve security when using Edge.

Live captions, instant answers, and an upgraded Narrator experience make Edge more accessible.

Microsoft announced a load of features at its Ignite conference, including new capabilities for Teams and Microsoft 365. The company also unveiled several new tools for its Edge browser. Soon, users will be able to work together on a shared set of browser tabs through Microsoft Edge Workspaces. Two new security features of Edge have increased protection against malicious websites. Additionally, the browser has become more accessible with the addition of live captions, instant answers, and an enhanced narrator.

Microsoft Edge Workplaces are now in preview. They allow people to work together on a shared set of tabs that update in real-time. Microsoft shared an example of an onboarding experience for a new employee. With the feature, the new worker could be directed to a single Microsoft Edge Workspace rather than a list of links and documents. When a person clicks a Microsoft Edge Workspace, all files and links within it will open as browser tabs.

Edge's new security features, website typo protection, and enhanced security mode, are already available. When browsing the web, it's easy to type a URL wrong. Sometimes, malicious actors will obtain the rights to a domain for a webpage that's often entered by mistake. Website typo protection will suggest a genuine site rather than a fraudulent one.

Enhanced security mode is an optional security feature that applies more conservative settings to unfamiliar websites. The tool disables just-in-time JavaScript compilation, which can be used as part of an attack.

Moving over to accessibility, Microsoft has several new tools within Edge. Live captions can now appear whenever a person plays media within an Edge window. This functionality is separate but similar to the built-in live captions tool on Windows 11.

A new instant answers feature will show suggested results when a user types a query into the Microsoft Edge address bar. For example, the browser will show the temperature in an area when someone types a city name and "weather."

The improved narrator in Edge can provide contextual information for various items on the screen. The feature also makes it easier to fill out form fields, such as entering a name or email address on a website.