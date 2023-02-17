Microsoft Edge Beta expands enhanced security mode to macOS and Linux

What you need to know

Microsoft released Edge version 110.1661.15 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week.

The update adds enhanced security mode support for WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64.

A new policy gives greater control over if data is cleared from Internet Explorer mode when closing Edge.

Microsoft Edge Beta has a new update available that brings a couple of changes. The rollout of Edge version 111.0.1661.15 brings enhanced security mode support for WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64. Microsoft promises more cross-platform support in the future, such as working with ARM64.

Additionally, a new policy makes it easier to set if Edge clears data from Internet Explorer mode every time the browser is closed.

Microsoft Edge 111.0.1661.15: What's new

Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64. More cross-platform (ARM64) support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge . New policy to clear IE mode data on browser exit. The InternetExplorerModeClearDataOnExitEnabled (opens in new tab) policy controls whether browsing history is deleted from Internet Explorer and Internet Explorer mode every time Microsoft Edge is closed. Users can also configure this setting in the 'Clear browsing data for Internet Explorer' option in the Privacy, search, and services menu of Settings (edge://settings/privacy).

In other Edge news, Split Screen view made its way to the stable version of the browser this week, though it's hidden behind a flag. On February 14, 2023, Microsoft shipped an Edge update that permanently disables Internet Explorer on many systems running Windows 10.

The biggest news in the world of Edge is that Microsoft is testing a new version of its browser that incorporates features powered by artificial intelligence. That Edge is available now through the Dev Channel.