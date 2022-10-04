Microsoft Edge update improves your defenses while browsing the web

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge has a new update available that brings the browser to version 106.

Edge 106 has a rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library that makes it more secure.

The address bar of Edge can now show two work results, up from the previous limit of two.

Microsoft just released an update for Edge that brings the browser to version 106. The update improves security, thanks to a rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library. It also increases the maximum number of work results that can appear in the address bar from two to four. Microsoft outlines the feature updates as well as the browser's policy changes in a recent post (opens in new tab).

New policies

EfficiencyModeEnabled (opens in new tab) - Efficiency mode enabled

- Efficiency mode enabled EfficiencyModeOnPowerEnabled (opens in new tab) - Enable efficiency mode when the device is connected to a power source

- Enable efficiency mode when the device is connected to a power source InternetExplorerIntegrationAlwaysUseOSCapture (opens in new tab) - Always use the OS capture engine to avoid issues with capturing Internet Explorer mode tabs

Deprecated policies

NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled (opens in new tab) - Enable new SmartScreen library

- Enable new SmartScreen library ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior (opens in new tab) - Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior

Obsoleted policies

OutlookHubMenuEnabled (opens in new tab) - Allow users to access the Outlook menu

- Allow users to access the Outlook menu EdgeDiscoverEnabled (opens in new tab) - Discover feature In Microsoft Edge

The security updates included with the latest version of Edge are broken down in a separate post by Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Edge version 106.0.1370.34 is now rolling out to the Stable Channel. Edge updates ship progressively, so you may not see the option to upgrade right away.