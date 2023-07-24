Microsoft's latest Edge update makes browser management a breeze

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released a new update for its Edge browser to the Stable channel, bringing it to version 115.0.1901.183. The update is significantly small, adding a new feature update, the Microsoft Edge management service, and the usual bug and reliability fixes.

The Microsoft Edge management service is found in the Microsoft 365 admin center and is designed to help admins manage the Microsoft Edge browser. The feature has already started rolling out to users and is expected to hit general availability this week. However, the experience is limited to Microsoft Edge and Global admins.

"It's a simple and easy-to-manage experience," says Microsoft. "Admins are able to configure all Microsoft Edge browser policies for their organization in a configuration profile and set-up the browser to use these settings."

Here's the full changelog as listed by Microsoft:

Microsoft Edge management service. Microsoft Edge management service is an area in the Microsoft 365 admin center where admins can manage the Microsoft Edge browser. It's a simple and easy-to-manage experience. Admins are able to configure all Microsoft Edge browser policies for their organization in a configuration profile and set-up the browser to use these settings. For more information, see Microsoft Edge management service. Note: We'll start rolling out this experience on July 20 and expect to finish the rollout by next week.

Microsoft Edge 115: New Policies

ComposeInlineEnabled - Compose is enabled for writing on the web

EdgeManagementEnabled - Microsoft Edge management enabled

EdgeManagementEnrollmentToken - Microsoft Edge management enrollment token

EdgeManagementExtensionsFeedbackEnabled - Microsoft Edge management extensions feedback enabled

EnhanceSecurityModeIndicatorUIEnabled - Manage the indicator UI of the Enhanced Security Mode (ESM) feature in Microsoft Edge

EnhanceSecurityModeOptOutUXEnabled - Manage opt-out user experience for Enhanced Security Mode (ESM) in Microsoft Edge

SearchForImageEnabled - Search for image enabled

WalletDonationEnabled - Wallet Donation Enabled

Microsoft Edge 115: Additional policy changes

EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled - Policy obsoletion delayed from 115 to 118