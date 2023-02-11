Daniel Rubino chats new Bing, new Edge, and AI with Tech News Weekly
Our Editor-in-Chief joined Tech News Weekly to discuss Microsoft's big AI event.
What you need to know
- Microsoft made several major announcements this week, including a new Bing and a new Edge.
- Both the new Bing and the new Edge feature artificial intelligence features based on ChatGPT.
- Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino discussed Microsoft's announcements during the latest episode of Tech News Weekly.
Microsoft topped the headlines this week when it announced a new Bing powered by ChatGPT and a revamped Microsoft Edge. Over 1 million people have already added their name to the wait list to try the new Bing. Those announcements were made during a press event, and our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino was there as news unfolded.
Rubino then jumped on the latest episode of Tech News Weekly to discuss Microsoft's news with hosts Jason Howell and Mikah Sargent.
The entire segment featuring Rubino is worth a listen, but here's a snippet to entice you. He highlighted that for every one point in search market share that Microsoft gains, they gain $2 billion in annual revenue.
Here's a rundown of the main topics discussed during the segment featuring Rubino:
- Introduction of new Bing
- How the new Bing differs from ChatGPT
- What tech powers the new Bing
- How Microsoft has addressed the cost of OpenAI's model
- When people can try the new Bing
- Can Bing unseat Google?
- Where else Microsoft plans to integrate AI
The rest of the episode features Vice's Joseph Cox discussing AI replicating people's voices, the rollout of Android 14's developer preview, and Netflix changing its password rules in certain markets.
If you'd like to catch up on all of the biggest Microsoft news this week, make sure to watch or listen to the most recent episode of the Windows Central Podcast. We'll also have a written Microsoft News Roundup on the site this weekend. Our Microsoft AI event live blog also has a collection of articles recapping the news from the event.
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in your inbox, every day!
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.