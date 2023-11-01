Everything new for Microsoft Teams in October 2023

By Sean Endicott
published

The new Teams rolling out was just one of many changes that shipped to the service last month.

Microsoft Teams
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

What you need to know

  • Microsoft released a long list of new features for Teams in October 2023.
  • The biggest change is that the new Microsoft Teams, which is faster while using less memory, is now available.
  • A new Channels experience made its way to Teams recently that should help conversations flow fluidly.

Microsoft Teams receives new features every month, but October 2023 was an especially noteworthy month for the platform. New features, performance improvements, and several new Teams Devices rolling out are just a glimpse of everything that's new.

The biggest change to Teams is that there is now an entirely new version of Microsoft Teams available. Microsoft rebuilt Teams "from the ground up to deliver improved performance and enhanced reliability, security, and IT management." The new Teams is up to two times faster than its predecessor while using 50% less memory.

The rollout of the new Teams means plenty of new features. Microsoft rounded up the features in its monthly recap. That post is quite detailed, so it's easy to miss features in a specific section. Below are the highlights of what's new from Microsoft plus some quick notes on the biggest changes.

Microsoft 365 Personal

Microsoft 365 Personal | From $70/year
Microsoft 365 Personal comes with the Office suite and 1TB of OneDrive storage. It allows you to work from several devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It also includes a long list of other apps and services, such as Editor, Microsoft Forms, and Microsoft Teams.

View Deal

Meetings

Meet app in Microsoft Teams

(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Meet app in Microsoft Teams
  • Live translated transcript
  • Collaborative notes in Teams mobile
  • Portrait Blur

The Meet app in Teams brings together meeting prep and recap features into a centralized location. In it, you'll see all your upcoming meetings, recent meetings, and content related to meetings, like chats, files, agendas, and shared documents.

Webinars and Town Halls

Microsoft Teams Town Hall

(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Town hall in Microsoft Teams
  • External presenter join link in webinars and town halls

Chat and Collaboration

Microsoft Teams search experience

(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • New channels experience
  • People app in Teams
  • Specify a link for requesting new external organizations to join a shared channel

I covered the revamped Teams channels experience yesterday. As a quick recap, the improved experience should help conversation flow fluidly, thanks to its new conversation view and revamped compose box.

Teams Phone

Nureva HDL310 audio system for Microsoft Teams Rooms

(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Microsoft Teams Calling Plans available in Hong Kong
  • SIP Gateway overhead paging devices support
  • New partner integrations for Teams Phone contact center

Teams Rooms and Devices

  • Microsoft Teams Rooms, Display, and Panel solutions
  • Cisco Room Bar Pro + Room Navigator
  • MAXHUB XCore Kit
  • Nureva HDL310 audio system certified for large Microsoft Teams Rooms
  • Jabra PanaCast P50 Intelligent Speaker
  • Logi Zone Wireless 2 Headset
  • Lenovo Wired VoIP Headset
  • Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2

IT Administration and Security

  • Controlled-content meeting template
  • Extended real-time telemetry retention for up to 7 days

Mobile

  • Simplifying joining a meeting on mobile

Platform

  • Workflows app
  • Workflows within channels

Collaborative Apps

Docebo app for Microsoft Teams

(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Domo
  • Growthspace
  • Bigtincan
  • Simpatico
  • Tigerhall
  • 1Page
  • Atlas
  • Embark

Frontline Workers Solutions

  • Walkie Talkie favorite channels
  • Choose who to notify when publishing a task list
  • Approvals Graph APIs

Virtual Appointments

  • SMS notifications in Virtual Appointments meeting template

Teams for Education

  • SharePoint Calendar Webpart added in Viva Connections for Education

Government

  • Conversational bot in meetings now supported in GCC-H and DoD

Microsoft Teams continues to grow rapidly. The new Teams rolling out was the biggest news related to the platform in October 2023, but it was hardly the only change. 

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.