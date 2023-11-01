Everything new for Microsoft Teams in October 2023

What you need to know

Microsoft released a long list of new features for Teams in October 2023.

The biggest change is that the new Microsoft Teams, which is faster while using less memory, is now available.

A new Channels experience made its way to Teams recently that should help conversations flow fluidly.

Microsoft Teams receives new features every month, but October 2023 was an especially noteworthy month for the platform. New features, performance improvements, and several new Teams Devices rolling out are just a glimpse of everything that's new.

The biggest change to Teams is that there is now an entirely new version of Microsoft Teams available. Microsoft rebuilt Teams "from the ground up to deliver improved performance and enhanced reliability, security, and IT management." The new Teams is up to two times faster than its predecessor while using 50% less memory.

The rollout of the new Teams means plenty of new features. Microsoft rounded up the features in its monthly recap. That post is quite detailed, so it's easy to miss features in a specific section. Below are the highlights of what's new from Microsoft plus some quick notes on the biggest changes.

Meetings

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Meet app in Microsoft Teams

Live translated transcript

Collaborative notes in Teams mobile

Portrait Blur

The Meet app in Teams brings together meeting prep and recap features into a centralized location. In it, you'll see all your upcoming meetings, recent meetings, and content related to meetings, like chats, files, agendas, and shared documents.

Webinars and Town Halls

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Town hall in Microsoft Teams

External presenter join link in webinars and town halls

Chat and Collaboration

(Image credit: Microsoft)

New channels experience

People app in Teams

Specify a link for requesting new external organizations to join a shared channel

I covered the revamped Teams channels experience yesterday. As a quick recap, the improved experience should help conversation flow fluidly, thanks to its new conversation view and revamped compose box.

Teams Phone

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Teams Calling Plans available in Hong Kong

SIP Gateway overhead paging devices support

New partner integrations for Teams Phone contact center

Teams Rooms and Devices

Microsoft Teams Rooms, Display, and Panel solutions

Cisco Room Bar Pro + Room Navigator

MAXHUB XCore Kit

Nureva HDL310 audio system certified for large Microsoft Teams Rooms

Jabra PanaCast P50 Intelligent Speaker

Logi Zone Wireless 2 Headset

Lenovo Wired VoIP Headset

Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2

IT Administration and Security

Controlled-content meeting template

Extended real-time telemetry retention for up to 7 days

Mobile

Simplifying joining a meeting on mobile

Platform

Workflows app

Workflows within channels

Collaborative Apps

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Domo

Growthspace

Bigtincan

Simpatico

Tigerhall

1Page

Atlas

Embark

Frontline Workers Solutions

Walkie Talkie favorite channels

Choose who to notify when publishing a task list

Approvals Graph APIs

Virtual Appointments

SMS notifications in Virtual Appointments meeting template

Teams for Education

SharePoint Calendar Webpart added in Viva Connections for Education

Government

Conversational bot in meetings now supported in GCC-H and DoD

Microsoft Teams continues to grow rapidly. The new Teams rolling out was the biggest news related to the platform in October 2023, but it was hardly the only change.